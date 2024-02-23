Is Edge in WWE 2K24?

Hundreds of Superstars are available as playable characters to control in WWE 2K24, but the complete list does not include everyone, so we’ve got the answer on whether Edge is available.

The seven-time World Heavyweight Championship title holder has an illustrious career with WWE, including tag-team titles with the likes of Rey Mysterio, Chris Jericho, Christian, and Randy Orton, and winning the inaugural Money in the Bank in 2005.

Edge has now left WWE, however, raising questions regarding his inclusion in WWE 2K24, but we’ve got the definitive answer on whether he is on the roster.

Is Edge included in the WWE 2K24 roster?

No, Edge is not included in the base roster for WWE 2K24 according to information released by 2K so far and, unlike some other notable absentees like CM Punk and Dragon Lee, seems less likely to be added later down the line.

The full roster for WWE 2K24 does not appear to be complete, with Keith Owens standing out as a huge omission despite being featured in pre-release images from the game, so further changes could be made before early access begins on March 5—and there will also be five DLC packs released during the game’s lifespan.

Although Edge is a WWE legend and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012, his contract with WWE expired in September 2023, and he has subsequently joined rival promotion AEW. As he is now tied to AEW, an appearance for Edge in WWE 2K24 is highly unlikely, particularly as he is in AEW Fight Forever under his current ring name of Adam Copeland.

Fans will likely use the Creation Suite to bring Edge to WWE 2K24. A WWE game without the “Rated-R Superstar” feels surreal given he has featured in every WWE game released since 1999.