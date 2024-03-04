How to get Rhea Ripley Wrestlemania 36 attire in WWE 2K24

One of the defining moments in Rhea Ripley’s career came at WWE Wrestlemania 36 when she fought Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women’s Championship, and she did it in the most badass outfit imaginable—now immortalized and available in WWE 2K24.

Recommended Videos

WWE 2K24 features a glorious Showcase Mode, celebrating 40 years of Wrestlemania heritage. The latest WWE celebrates golden moments through the decades, but one special one is the second encounter between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania 39.

Although the match is amazing, it’s Rhea Ripley’s outfit from their Wrestlemania 36 match that fans best remember. Before she went full goth, Ripley competed in an outfit paying homage to Dragon Ball Z, and you can use it in WWE 2K24—well, depending on how much you want it.

How to unlock Rhea Ripley Wrestlemania 36 outfit in WWE 2K24

The outfit slaps. Image via WWE.com.

The only way to obtain the special Rhea Ripley outfit from Wrestlemania 36 is to secure the WWE 2K24 Forty Years of WrestleMania DLC pack—currently an exclusive to the WWE 2K24 Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition.

A special outfit needs special treatment, and you have to shell out some extra bucks to sport Rhea’s now vintage Wrestlemania 36 attire. It’s class and clearly inspired by Vegeta from Dragon Ball Z, featuring Vegeta’s blue, white, and gold touches to his outfit design.

On the plus side, if you’re not keen on purchasing the most expensive edition of WWE 2K24, the content will more than likely be able to be purchased standalone when it releases.

For reference, most WWE 2K23 DLC packs ranged between $10 and $20, so we’ll have to see how highly 2K values the Forty Years of WrestleMania DLC pack. If you’re getting the DLC straightaway or waiting until it eventually launches, here’s everything you can expect to get with it:

Showcase Superstars Roster Unlock

WrestleMania 40 Arena

“Macho King” Randy Savage – WrestleMania 6

Rey Mysterio – WrestleMania 22

Triple H – WrestleMania 30

Charlotte Flair – WrestleMania 33

Rhea Ripley – WrestleMania 36

Gold MyFACTION for ALL cards of the above

As with each year, a WWE 2K24 Season Pass is confirmed, and make sure you know how to claim your pre-order bonuses before you even think about future content additions.