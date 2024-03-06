All WWE 2K24 unlockables: All store Superstars, Arenas, and more

There is plenty to unlock as you play WWE 2K24, with a whole bunch of Superstars, Arenas, and Championships available in the store—and we’ve got the list of everything available to unlock.
While the full roster of current superstars is immediately available to use in WWE 2K24, there are some notable exceptions, like The Rock, who is back in WWE in the real world and has joined Roman Reigns and the Bloodline—but you need to pay to unlock him in WWE 2K24.
The store provides access to an array of new unlockables, but not everything is accessed this way. Some content is unlocked exclusively via MyRISE, and others given as Showcase rewards.
How to unlock WWE 2K24 store items
Store unlockables are purchased using Virtual Currency (VC), an in-game currency you can’t buy but earn by completing matches across all game modes. For modes that provide a star rating for matches, a higher star rating provides more VC as a reward.
When you have gathered enough VC and want to spend your hard-earned currency on new items, follow these steps:
- Scroll to the Options tab on the WWE 2K24 homepage.
- Select Store.
- Click on Purchasables.
- Select the item you want to unlock and purchase it.
You can see your available VC on the right-hand side beneath a selected item, showing as Remaining Balance. If you’d prefer to unlock everything immediately, purchase the Supercharger—also provided as a bonus in the Deluxe Edition of WWE 2K24.
All WWE 2K24 store unlockables
You can see a full list of every unlockable item in the WWE 2K24 store below, split into sections for Arenas, Superstars, and Championships.
All WWE 2K24 store Superstars
- Bad Bunny
- Batista
- Beth Phoenix
- Big Boss Man
- Boogeyman
- Booker T
- British Bulldog
- Bruno Sammartino
- Cactus Jack
- Cathy Kelly (Manager)
- Chyna
- Doink the Clown
- Dude Love
- Eddie Guerrero ’97
- Eric Bischoff
- Eve Torres
- Farooq
- Harley Race
- Hollywood Hogan
- Hulk Hogan ’02
- The Hurricane
- Jake “The Snake” Roberts
- JBL
- Jerry “The King” Lawler
- Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart
- Kane
- Kane ’08
- Kevin Nash
- Mankind
- Maryse
- Mick Foley (Manager)
- Mighty Holly
- Molly Holly
- Muhammed Ali
- Paul Bearer (Manager)
- Randy Orton ’02
- Rey Mysterio Jr.
- Rick Steiner
- Rikishi
- Rob Van Dam
- The Rock
- Scott Hall
- Scott Steiner
- Shane McMahon
- Shawn Michaels
- Stacy Keibler
- Stephanie McMahon
- Syxx
- Ted DiBiase
- Theodore Long (Manager)
- Triple H
- Triple H ’08
- Tyler Breeze
- Umaga
- Uncle Howdy
- The Undertaker
- The Undertaker ’03
- The Undertaker ’98
- Vader
- Wade Barrett
- William Regal
- X-Pac
- Yokozuna
All WWE 2K24 store Arenas
- ECW One Night Stand 2006
- Raw 2002
- Smackdown 2002
- Summerslam 1988
- WCW Halloween Havoc 1997
- WCW Monday Night Nitro
All WWE 2K24 store Championships
- ECW Championship ’08-10
- ECW World Championship ’06-08
- ECW World Heavyweight Championship ’94-01
- ECW World Tag Team Championship
- ECW World Television Championship
- Hardcore Championship
- John Cena Legacy Championship
- Leftrightleftright Championship
- Million Dollar Championship
- NXT Championship ’12-17
- NXT Championship ’17-21
- NXT Cruiserweight Championship
- NXT Tag Team Championship ’13-17
- NXT Tag Team Championship ’13-17 (Alt)
- NXT UK Tag Team Championship
- NXT UK Women’s Championship
- NXT United Kingdom Championship
- NXT Women’s Championship ’13-17
- NXT Women’s Championship ’17-21
- NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship
- PC Championship
- Raw Women’s Championship
- Smackdown Women’s Championship
- Upupdowndown Championship
- WCW Cruiserweight Championship
- WCW Hardcore Championship
- WCW nWo Legacy Championship
- WCW United States Championship
- WCW Women’s Classic Championship
- WCW World Heavyweight Championship ’91-93
- WCW World Heavyweight Championship (nWo)
- WCW World Tag Team Championship
- WCW World Tag Team Championship ’91-96
- World Heavyweight Championship ’02-13
- World Tag Team Championship ’02-10
- World Tag Team Championship ’97-02
- World Wide Wrestling Heavyweight Championship
- WWE Championship ’05-13
- WWE Championship ’13-14
- WWE Championship ’88-98
- WWE Championship ’98-02
- WWE Championship (Brahma Bull)
- WWE Championship (Smoking Skull)
- WWE Cruiserweight Championship ’01-07
- WWE Divas Championship
- WWE European Championship
- WWE Intercontinental Championship ’11-19
- WWE Intercontinental Championship ’90
- WWE Intercontinental Championship ’94
- WWE Intercontinental Championship ’98-11
- WWE Light Heavyweight Championship
- WWE Tag Team Championship ’02-10
- WWE Tag Team Championship ’10-16
- WWE Undisputed Championship
- WWE United Kingdom Championship
- WWE United States Championship ’03-20
- WWE United States Championship (Cena)
- WWE Universal Championship
- WWE Universal Championship (Raw)
- WWE Women’s Championship ’98-10
- WWE World Heavyweight Championship ’87
- 24/7 Championship