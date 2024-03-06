All WWE 2K24 unlockables: All store Superstars, Arenas, and more

There is plenty to unlock as you play WWE 2K24, with a whole bunch of Superstars, Arenas, and Championships available in the store—and we’ve got the list of everything available to unlock.

While the full roster of current superstars is immediately available to use in WWE 2K24, there are some notable exceptions, like The Rock, who is back in WWE in the real world and has joined Roman Reigns and the Bloodline—but you need to pay to unlock him in WWE 2K24.

The store provides access to an array of new unlockables, but not everything is accessed this way. Some content is unlocked exclusively via MyRISE, and others given as Showcase rewards.

How to unlock WWE 2K24 store items

Store unlockables are purchased using Virtual Currency (VC), an in-game currency you can’t buy but earn by completing matches across all game modes. For modes that provide a star rating for matches, a higher star rating provides more VC as a reward.

When you have gathered enough VC and want to spend your hard-earned currency on new items, follow these steps:

Scroll to the Options tab on the WWE 2K24 homepage.

Select Store.

Click on Purchasables.

Select the item you want to unlock and purchase it.

You can see your available VC on the right-hand side beneath a selected item, showing as Remaining Balance. If you’d prefer to unlock everything immediately, purchase the Supercharger—also provided as a bonus in the Deluxe Edition of WWE 2K24.

All WWE 2K24 store unlockables

You can see a full list of every unlockable item in the WWE 2K24 store below, split into sections for Arenas, Superstars, and Championships.

All WWE 2K24 store Superstars

Bad Bunny

Batista

Beth Phoenix

Big Boss Man

Boogeyman

Booker T

British Bulldog

Bruno Sammartino

Cactus Jack

Cathy Kelly (Manager)

Chyna

Doink the Clown

Dude Love

Eddie Guerrero ’97

Eric Bischoff

Eve Torres

Farooq

Harley Race

Hollywood Hogan

Hulk Hogan ’02

The Hurricane

Jake “The Snake” Roberts

JBL

Jerry “The King” Lawler

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart

Kane

Kane ’08

Kevin Nash

Mankind

Maryse

Mick Foley (Manager)

Mighty Holly

Molly Holly

Muhammed Ali

Paul Bearer (Manager)

Randy Orton ’02

Rey Mysterio Jr.

Rick Steiner

Rikishi

Rob Van Dam

The Rock

Scott Hall

Scott Steiner

Shane McMahon

Shawn Michaels

Stacy Keibler

Stephanie McMahon

Syxx

Ted DiBiase

Theodore Long (Manager)

Triple H

Triple H ’08

Tyler Breeze

Umaga

Uncle Howdy

The Undertaker

The Undertaker ’03

The Undertaker ’98

Vader

Wade Barrett

William Regal

X-Pac

Yokozuna

All WWE 2K24 store Arenas

ECW One Night Stand 2006

Raw 2002

Smackdown 2002

Summerslam 1988

WCW Halloween Havoc 1997

WCW Monday Night Nitro

All WWE 2K24 store Championships