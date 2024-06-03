Wuthering Waves Impermanence Heron boss location

Among the 12 menacing bosses in Wuthering Waves is a boss called Impermanence Heron who’s difficult to kill thanks to its defensive in-air combat style.

The giant three-headed bird uses aerial actions to nullify your ground attacks in Wuthering Waves. It’s highly resistant to Havoc damage, so Resonators like Danjin and Taoqi won’t deal much damage to the boss. Your key to defeating the boss is timing your attacks and utilizing the stagger bar effect to its fullest. So, here is everything you need to know about Impermanence Heron in Wuthering Waves.

Where is Heron Wetland in Wuthering Waves?

Here's where you'll find the giant bird.

Impermanence Heron is near Camp Overwatch, east of the Withering Frontline, in the Desorock Highland. There are two Resonance beacons near the area you can use to make your way toward the boss.

After reaching its cave, walk toward the boss. It should wake up from its slumber and charge up its attack to pounce on you. Unlike other bosses, Heron loves to attack you from the skies, and if you’re using a Broadblade or Sword Resonators, your close-range attacks are useless. We recommend you use Resonators like Mortafi, Xianjin, and Verina on your team, as they can deal damage from a distance and dodge the boss’s attacks.

However, if you have a strong close-range Main DPS, wait for Heron to descend briefly and use your Jiyan or Chalcharo to take off a major chunk of its HP using their Liberation skills. After tanking a few hits, it will always fly back and try to chip your HP bar from afar. During this stage, make sure to dodge and predict its charged attacks so you take minimal damage. Once you’ve dealt enough damage, its stagger bar should make the boss stationary for a few seconds, then you can easily use your Echoes to add to your damage numbers and finish the job.

After you’ve defeated the boss, you can get an Impermanence Heron Echo, Gold-Dissolving Feathers, Intimacy, Union EXP, Medium Sealed Tube, Medium Resonance Potion, and Medium Energy Core. As your resonance level rises, the bosses get stronger, and the rewards also improve, making farming bosses worth the wavelets.

