Wuthering Waves: How to solve the Energy Matrix puzzle in Donglu Research Station

Exploration in Wuthering Waves is full of tasks that keep both your combat skills and your brain busy. In the case of the Energy Matrix puzzles, it’s definitely the latter you need to use.

You may think you’ve figured out every puzzle type in Wuthering Waves after playing for over ten hours: Strategically placing Encryption blocks, pushing square blocks around, and shapeshifting into a fly to collect tokens before the timer runs out. But just when it seems like you’ve done it all, the game throws a new type of challenge your way. In this guide, I’ll explain what these puzzles are and how to solve the tricky Energy Matrix puzzle in Donglu Research Station in Wuthering Waves.

What is an Energy Matrix puzzle in Wuthering Waves

Energy Matrix puzzles have a blue screen with empty sockets you must fill with the light blue items scattered around the puzzle’s area in Wuthering Waves.

That said, the puzzling part doesn’t fully rely on finding the scattered items but also on correctly rotating them to make them fit on the blue screen. If the item is marked with red, you need to rotate it until it fits in the right place.

To rotate in Wuthering Waves, press E on the keyboard or triangle if you’re playing on the controller. When ready, throw the item by pressing the left mouse click or by pressing square on the controller. When all items have been placed on the empty sockets in the blue screen, the Energy Matrix puzzle is solved and you get access to a treasure chest full of goodies.

Wuthering Waves: Donglu Research Station Energy Matrix puzzle solution

Fill the Energy Matrix. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow these steps to solve the Donglu Research Station Energy Matrix puzzle in Wuthering Waves:

Grab a four-slot, double L-shaped item and place it on the upper right corner of the blue screen. Rotate it so it fits nicely on the corner. Grab a four-slot, single L-shaped item and place it on the bottom right corner of the blue screen. Rotate it so the smaller end is at the center of the screen and the large end collides with the item you previously placed Grab a three-slot, single L-shaped item and place it on the bottom left corner of the blue screen. Rotate it so the smaller end is at the very bottom left and the large end collides with the item you previously placed. Grab the remaining item, which should be a reverse T-shaped one, and place it in the remaining slot at the top left corner of the blue screen.

With the Energy Matrix puzzle solved, you get access to the Standard Supply Chest behind it. Open it to get 10 Astrite, 20 Union EXP, 3000 Shell Credits, and one Basic Potion. Want more rewards? Check out our Pioneer Podcast battle pass guide.

