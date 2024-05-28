Who is Geshu Lin in Wuthering Waves?

The expansive open world in Wuthering Waves features many unique characters you can meet. Geshu Lin is one of the many you’ll come across, and if you’re here, you probably want to know more about him.

Recommended Videos

It’s tricky to keep up with all the characters wandering around the world in Wuthering Waves, and the roster will only keep growing in future updates. But knowing each recruit is essential for understanding the storyline, so here’s everything you need to know about Geshu Lin and whether he’ll become playable in Wuthering Waves.

Geshu Lin’s backstory in Wuthering Waves

He’s quite an enigma. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Geshu Lin is a ruthless and determined former general of the Midnight Rangers, the main military force that protects the city of Jinzhou from external threats. When he was the general, he vowed to fight against evil forces to protect the people.

He was successful in his endeavors at first, and nearly managed to claim victory against rgw forces that sought to take over before the Retroact Rain, a hazardous weather event that causes hallucinations, began to fall. Chaos ensued, but Geshu Lin demanded all soldiers stand firm regardless of the consequences and even if their lives were threatened.

Geshu Lin then made a grand sacrifice as he charged at Ovathrax, a mysterious and dangerously powerful entity. He vanished upon doing so and has never been seen again since. His sacrifice saved the people, though, and Jiyan stepped up to protect the people in Geshu Lin’s place.

Despite his sacrifice, Geshu Lin isn’t remembered fondly. Instead, he has a notorious reputation and is blamed for the many losses and casualties suffered under his command.

Jiyan took over following Geshu Lin’s disappearance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Grand Warstorm quest that occurs in Chapter One, Act Six of the main storyline, you see a phantom version of Geshu Lin as you temporarily take control of Jiyan while the Retroact Rain falls. This weather causes phantoms of the past to appear, including Geshu Lin himself.

According to Jiyan, the stronger the emotional connection, the more intense these phantoms become, which is likely why Geshu Lin manifests as a realistic figure that tries to persuade Jiyan he must prioritize the battle above all else, regardless of the consequences. Despite his phantom appearance in this quest, the fate of the real Geshu Lin is still unclear.

Will Geshu Lin become a playable character in Wuthering Waves?

Geshu Lin hasn’t been confirmed as a playable character so far, but his appearance, storyline, and style point to him eventually becoming one. He’s not officially confirmed or leaked as a future character, but he does seem like a prospective one.

You can generally tell the difference between NPCs and playable units based on how they appear and act in Wuthering Waves, and Geshu Lin has all the makings of a playable unit. He’s mysterious, his fate is unknown, and his storyline doesn’t seem finished yet, which likely means he’ll be able to join your team in the future.

In the cutscene explaining his past, Geshu Lin appears to be wielding a Broadblade, which makes this his potential weapon type if he does become playable. He also appears to possibly use the Electro Attribute based on the colors that appear around him in this scene. Beyond this, there’s currently no official skillset, element, or other such leaks for Geshu Lin, like there are for other recruits like Camellya.

Geshu Lin will stop at nothing to pursue his goals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If Geshu Lin doesn’t become a playable unit, he’s likely a key antagonist or story character instead. Regardless of whether he’s playable or not, Geshu Lin seems certain to make a return in the future.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more