Who is Camellya in Wuthering Waves?

If you’re having trouble keeping up with the dozens of characters in Wuthering Waves, you aren’t alone. Even if you followed teasers and leaks ahead of the game’s release, the name Camellya might not ring a bell as this character was originally going to be named Chun.

Recommended Videos

Now that the game is out, we have plenty of confirmed facts about Camellya, including her design, her affiliation, her relation to Rover, and—perhaps most importantly—whether she’s going to be a playable character in the future. Read on for a breakdown of who exactly Camellya is in Wuthering Waves, as well as if you’ll be able to recruit her as a playable Resonator. This guide will include some very minor spoilers for Chapter One.

Wuthering Waves: Camellya’s backstory

That’s not creepy at all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Camellya’s story is left a mystery in Wuthering Waves, but that’s more of an intentional design than a lack of detailed information.

Camellya actually first makes an appearance in Chapter One of the game when Rover is arriving at Jinzhou. Assuming you didn’t skip the cutscene (thank god we can finally skip cutscenes), you might recall a totally normal encounter in which a mysterious woman was perched in a tree outside of the city to creep on Rover, Yangyang, and Chixia as they entered the city.

That mysterious tree-woman, whose name is replaced with three question marks in Chapter One: Act One, is actually Camellya. She continues to pursue and spy on Rover throughout Chapter One of Wuthering Waves, but you won’t actually learn her name or interact with her until Chapter One: Act Five.

During the aggressively suggestive scene, Camellya reveals to Rover that she works for Black Shores, the mysterious organization devoted to monitoring and combating the Lament. Camellya’s job is to recruit individuals with massive talent to assist in their cause, and her current assignment is none other than Rover. She seems to feel like she has complete ownership over you and reveals that she has been secretly protecting you from assailants because your “seed” belongs to her. Did I mention it’s a suggestive cutscene?

As far as personality is concerned, Camellya seems to be a quintessential anti-hero. While her ultimate goals are for the greater good of the world, she expresses a desire to “take down any prey without mercy,” “indulge in all desires for the ultimate pleasure,” and even shares a personal apathy with regard to the fate of the world.

This unhinged demeanor directly supports the leaks about Camellya’s Resonator type and abilities, which at this point feel like they’re basically confirmed.

Wuthering Waves: Will Camellya be a playable character?

Technically speaking, it hasn’t been confirmed whether Camellya will ever be a playable Resonator. But some leaks in March showed a supposed moveset and ability breakdown for Camellya, and her portrayal so far in the game is highly consistent with the information from the leaks.

According to the leaks, Camellya will be a five-star Havoc Resonator who uses vines to grapple, pull, and mangle foes. The cutscene from Chapter One: Act Five shows Camellya doing exactly this, which I think adds tons of supporting evidence to the leaked ability set. If the leaks are indeed accurate, here is what we can expect to see from Camellya if/when she becomes playable:

Basic Attack —A five-swing sword combo that deals Havoc damage and grants the mark Camellya Flower: Petal when the fifth attack lands.

—A five-swing sword combo that deals Havoc damage and grants the mark when the fifth attack lands. Heavy Attack —Camellya uses her vines to pull an enemy to her or pull herself to an immovable enemy. On hit, this attack grants Camellya Flower: Bud .

—Camellya uses her vines to pull an enemy to her or pull herself to an immovable enemy. On hit, this attack grants . Air Attack —Continually strike a target with a spinning attack before slamming them to the ground and dealing Havoc damage. Grants the mark Camellya Flower: Pistil .

—Continually strike a target with a spinning attack before slamming them to the ground and dealing Havoc damage. Grants the mark . Air Heavy Attack —This is the same vine-pull heavy attack if a target is further than five meters away, but it becomes an uppercut attack if the target is within five meters. Both versions deal Havoc damage.

—This is the same vine-pull heavy attack if a target is further than five meters away, but it becomes an uppercut attack if the target is within five meters. Both versions deal Havoc damage. Resonance Skill —When cast on the ground, Camellya performs a ranged magical grapple slam attack. In the air, this becomes a gap-closing roundhouse kick that juggles enemies.

—When cast on the ground, Camellya performs a ranged magical grapple slam attack. In the air, this becomes a gap-closing roundhouse kick that juggles enemies. Resonance Liberation —Camellya uses her flower for a short-ranged AoE Havoc damage attack.

—Camellya uses her flower for a short-ranged AoE Havoc damage attack. Forte Circuit—If Camellya has all three Flower Marks (Petal, Bud, and Pistil) when she uses her Resonance Skill or Resonance Liberation, she’ll enter Flower Witch state for 10 seconds, which grants a 20 percent boost to Havoc attack damage and crit chance.

Again, these abilities haven’t been officially confirmed yet—though there’s a pretty high chance we’ll see these or something very similar whenever Camellya becomes playable.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more