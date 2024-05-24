How to Complete the Quiz in Wuthering Waves Journal of Jinzhou Vol.1

Journal of Jinzhou Vol.1 is one of many questionnaire questlines in Wuthering Waves that tests just how much knowledge you have of the world and its lore.

It’s an early quest found in Jinzhou, east of the city. You can find two NPCs talking to each other about testing a questionnaire, and when you approach them, you are immediately thrown into the deep end to answer three questions, all in the name of reward.

If you pick the wrong answer, you should be able to try again, but if you don’t want to take that risk, here are all the questions and answers you seek.

Wuthering Waves: How to Complete the Quiz

Eyes on the prize. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games.

There are three questions to ask during the Journal of Jinzhou Vol.1 questline in Wuthering Waves, and correctly answering them gives you a host of goodies.

These are the questions and their respective answers:

Question one: What is the Sentinel of Jinzhou called?

Jue.

Question two: Which department of the Huaxu Academy is responsible for making Tacetite weapons?

Department of Safety.

Question three: Which of these isn’t in the recipe for the famous Spicy Pulled Chicken?

Caltrop.

Once you have answered all the questions, that is the end of the questions, and you are given 10 Astrite, 6,000 Shell Credits, 2 Medium Resonance Cores, and one Medium Energy Core as your reward. A nice little haul for a few questions, although these resources aren’t the only currency you’ll need to worry about as you continue making your way through Wuthering Waves.

