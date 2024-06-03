There are quite a few achievements in Wuthering Waves. Some tell you exactly what to do, while others, like the Do You Believe in Light? achievement, only leave vague clues for you to go off.

Do You Believe in Light? is an Echo Collection trophy in the Voices section of Wuthering Waves. The achievement’s description says: “What on earth is that twinkling thing…,” and it’s a subtle hint at one of the features of Echo hunting.

Here’s how to unlock the Do You Believe in Light? achievement in Wuthering Waves.

How to get the Do You Believe in Light? achievement in Wuthering Waves

Shiny and twinkling. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Do You Believe in Light? achievement in Wuthering Waves, you have to absorb a Phantom (aka shiny) Echo after killing a Phantom Tacet Discord. Phantom TDs are a rare variation of standard enemies. They have a different color and periodically glow. Only a few shiny enemies are in the game, so you must get lucky. On the upside, the Phantom enemies are seemingly guaranteed to drop an Echo upon death instead of putting you at the mercy of RNG.

I found a Phantom Echo north of the Tower of Adversity. It was a Phantom Rocksteady Guardian, and you can find it on a smaller island right above the Tower’s island. Shiny enemies are rare, so it might take a few tries before the right Tacet Discord appears.

Unlocking a Phantom Echo doesn’t do much apart from unlocking the Do You Believe in Light? achievement. Since it’s a variation of a normal enemy, absorbing a Phantom Echo doesn’t net you any Data Bank experience (unless it’s a new rarity for the standard version). It also doesn’t have special skills. The only thing you can do with shiny Echoes is use them as skins for standard Echoes in the Echo inspect screen.

