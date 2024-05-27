cacharo looking at wintry bell WuWa
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Wuthering Waves

How to get Wintry Bells in Wuthering Waves

Flowers white as snow.
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: May 27, 2024 02:48 am

Leveling up in Wuthering Waves isn’t related to beating hordes of enemies or tough bosses. Instead, it has more to do with picking flowers like Wintry Bells.

If you think you’ve got leveling in RPGs all figured out, then you haven’t tried Wuthering Waves‘ leveling system. Instead of defeating enemies to collect EXP, you complete Milestones in the desperate hope that some reward you bottles with experience. Even when you do manage to get enough bottles to level up, you still need to collect materials that help you Ascend your Resonator‘s rank to level up even further. This is exactly why you’re interested in finding these snow-white flowers known as Wintry Bells. In this guide, I’ll show you two ways to get Wintry Bells in Wuthering Waves.

How to obtain Wintry Bells in Wuthering Waves

You can either purchase Wintry Bells at the Pharmacy or gather them yourself in the Tolling Stream in Wuthering Waves. Here’s a breakdown of both options:

Purchase Wintry Bells in the Shifang Pharmacy

WuWa Pharmacy location
For sale. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Jizhou, find a woman named Koko standing behind a counter. This is southeast of Jinzhou and marked on the map with a tiny, black vial icon. If you approach her and say you’d like to purchase some medicine ingredients, she offers a few flowers for sale, including Wintry Bells.

You can purchase Wintry Bells at the Shifang Pharmacy for 3000 Shell Credits each. She only has 15 in stock, but it resupplies every week. You can also get Pecok Flowers this way.

Forage Wintry Bells in the Tolling Stream

Wuwa Wintry Bell location
White flowers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If the Pharmacy has run out of Wintry Bells or you don’t feel like spending your hard-earned Shell Credits on something you can easily get yourself, you can forage Wintry Bells in Tolling Stream in Wuthering Waves.

Tolling Stream is an area in the Gorges of Spiritsnorthwest of Jinzhou. You can find Wintry Bells by exploring the black rift covered in snow in Tolling Stream. You’re looking for a white flower in the snowy field, which might prove hard, but if you try your best, you can find up to 33 Wintry Bells in this area.

How to use Wintry Bells in Wuthering Waves

The best use for Wintry Bells in Wuthering Waves is to keep them for when you need to Ascend a Resonator.

Once your Resonators reach level 40, you must use advanced materials to get them to Rank two and Ascend them. If Aalto’s one of the Resonators under your belt, you need four Wintry Bells to complete this process and level him up to 50.

Author
Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?