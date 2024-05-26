Inert Metallic Drip is one of the many development materials you will need in Wuthering Waves. This material is used to upgrade the five skills for Sword Resonators.

This is a crucial material for those with sword-wielders on their team to upgrade your Resonator. Thankfully, there are a few ways to get Inert Metallic Drip in Wuthering Waves.

How to get Inert Metallic Drip in Wuthering Waves

Both shops are in Jinzhou. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games

In Wuthering Waves, there are three ways to get Inert Metallic Drips:

Forgery Challenge: Flaming Forgery Challenges are unlocked once you hit Union Level 20, and each Challenge attempt consumes 40 Waveplates. The Flaming Challenge is located at the edge of the Sea of Flames. Souvenir Shop You can purchase one Inert Metallic Drip for two Wood-textured Shards. There is a maximum purchase limit of 20. Weapon Shop You can purchase one Inert Metallic Drip for 2,400 Shell Credits, with a maximum purchase limit of 20.

Shell Credits are used for purchases at most stores. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games Wood-textured Shards are drops earned in the Huanglong region. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games Ascend your character twice to upgrade their level one skills. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games

Once you have a decent supply of Inert Metallic Drips, you can upgrade your sword-wielding Resonator’s Basic Attack, Resonance Skill, Forte Circuit, Resonance Liberation, and Intro Skill. The first upgrade for each of these skills costs two Inert Metallic Drops and two LF Whisperin Cores. However, you can only upgrade these skills at Resonator Rank Two.

All sword-wielding Resonators in Wuthering Waves

As Inert Metallic Drip is a crucial skill-upgrade material for sword wielders, it’s essential to know who needs this item. In Wuthering Waves, there are currently four sword wielders who need this item to upgrade their skills:

Rover Danjin Sanhua Yangyang

If you have any of these characters active on your team, check out the skills sections and be sure to upgrade their skills using Inert Metallic Drips as soon as they’ve reached the second Resonator Rank.

