How to get and use Tuners in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves has quite a lot of different materials for you to farm. Tuners are one of the materials tied to your characters’ advancement, so here’s everything you need to know about them.

Where to acquire Tuners in Wuthering Waves

Tuners make your Echoes, and as a result, your characters, in Wuthering Waves stronger, so you might want to start stocking up on Tuners as soon as possible.

Here are all the ways to get Tuners in Wuthering Waves:

Tacet Field

Huanglong Exploration

Pioneer Podcast

Data Bank

In the early game, your best option to get Tuners is via exploration and progressing the Data Bank. Exploring the world and collecting Tidal Heritages (portal-looking reward points) grants both Premium and Advanced Tuners. On top of that, you can also farm some Astrite from them to buy Tides and pull for new characters.

Data Bank gives a chunk of Tuners for almost every level, and those Tuners range from Medium to Premium. Leveling up the Data Bank is a crucial part of Wuthering Waves anyway, as every level increases the chances of getting rarer Echoes, so make sure to farm monsters in your free time.

How to use Tuners in Wuthering Waves

Tuners are used to add new substats to your Echoes. There are three types of Tuners: Medium, Advanced, and Premium, which are needed to tune three-star, four-star, and five-star Echoes, respectively.

To tune an Echo, follow these steps:

Select an Echo in your inventory Upgrade it to the required level (five/10/15/20) Switch to the tuning tab and add Tuners to reveal new stats

When maxing out your Echoes, I recommend you only level it up by five levels at a time, then reveal a new stat. This way you can minimize the resources wasted on leveling in case you get more defense stats than you need.

