How to fix Survey Tasks not showing error in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves has a new Exploration event on its hands, but if you’re getting the Survey Tasks not showing error while loading up the game, it may put a wrench in your plans to earn your rewards.

Survey tasks allow you to progress in your Exploration event in Wuthering Waves and give you points. You can exchange these points for amazing premium rewards such as five-star Echo, Astrites, high-quality tuners, and XP-enhancing items, which can catapult your grind to reach those Union Levels faster and get closer to the end game.

Here’s everything you need to know about fixing the Survey Tasks not showing errors in Wuthering Waves.

How to fix Wuthering Waves Survey Tasks not showing error in

Complete the survey tasks and earn rewards! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easy way to fix Survey Tasks not showing error in Wuthering Waves is to restart your game and log into your account again. Once you have done this step, return to the Exploration Event tab, and your two Survey tasks should be waiting for you to complete. The Events page doesn’t show your tasks due to an error, but progress towards challenges saves and displays once you restart your game. So it’s just a visual bug, and the developers should fix it soon.

Even though Wuthering Waves has been out for a while now and has reached 30 million downloads worldwide, it’s far from a perfect smooth-running game. The developers often provide compensation rewards for everyone while they try to make the game the best version of itself.

While completing the Exploration event, you should have two Survey Tasks daily, which resets after a few hours at the fixed time. So, it’s best to know these timings and finish them quickly to earn rewards.

