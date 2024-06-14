Wuthering Waves Exploration event – Daily Survey Task refresh time and all rewards

Wuthering Waves has regular events that provide new challenges and content, including the current Exploration event. We have all the details you need about the refresh time and available rewards.
Events in Wuthering Waves offer limited-time challenges and rewards with specific requirements to meet, and there is only a two-week period to complete the Exploration event.
If you want to ensure you don’t miss out on anything up for grabs, we’ve detailed everything you need to know below.
What time does the Wuthering Waves Exploration Survey Task refresh?
Every day during the Wuthering Waves Exploration event, you receive two random Survey Tasks to complete. Once you complete them, you must wait until the next day for additional Survey Tasks to progress toward the event rewards.
The refresh time for the Exploration event in Wuthering Waves is 1am PT / 3am CT / 4am ET / 9am BST / 6pm AEST. When you log in after this time, you’ll see fresh Survey Tasks waiting for you to complete.
If you do not see any Survey Tasks to complete or the Exploration event, ensure you are at least Union Level 14, which is required for the Exploration event in Wuthering Waves.
All Wuthering Waves Exploration event rewards
There are five reward levels to earn in Wuthering Waves’ Exploration event, which are reached by hitting the required Survey Points. Each Survey Task provides 10 Survey Points, and you need to complete 14 Survey Tasks before the event finishes to unlock all rewards.
|Survey Points
|Reward
|20
|200x Astrite
1x Malleable Elite Class Echo
|40
|10x Premium Sealed Tube
50x Premium Tuner
|60
|200x Astrite
10x Premium Sealed Tube
|100
|10x Premium Sealed Tube
50x Premium Tuner
|140
|400x Astrite
1x Malleable Elite Class Echo