Wuthering Waves Exploration event – Daily Survey Task refresh time and all rewards

Wuthering Waves has regular events that provide new challenges and content, including the current Exploration event. We have all the details you need about the refresh time and available rewards.

Recommended Videos

Events in Wuthering Waves offer limited-time challenges and rewards with specific requirements to meet, and there is only a two-week period to complete the Exploration event.

If you want to ensure you don’t miss out on anything up for grabs, we’ve detailed everything you need to know below.

What time does the Wuthering Waves Exploration Survey Task refresh?

New tasks await. Image via Wuthering Waves on X

Every day during the Wuthering Waves Exploration event, you receive two random Survey Tasks to complete. Once you complete them, you must wait until the next day for additional Survey Tasks to progress toward the event rewards.

The refresh time for the Exploration event in Wuthering Waves is 1am PT / 3am CT / 4am ET / 9am BST / 6pm AEST. When you log in after this time, you’ll see fresh Survey Tasks waiting for you to complete.

If you do not see any Survey Tasks to complete or the Exploration event, ensure you are at least Union Level 14, which is required for the Exploration event in Wuthering Waves.

All Wuthering Waves Exploration event rewards

There are five reward levels to earn in Wuthering Waves’ Exploration event, which are reached by hitting the required Survey Points. Each Survey Task provides 10 Survey Points, and you need to complete 14 Survey Tasks before the event finishes to unlock all rewards.

Survey Points Reward 20 200x Astrite

1x Malleable Elite Class Echo 40 10x Premium Sealed Tube

50x Premium Tuner 60 200x Astrite

10x Premium Sealed Tube 100 10x Premium Sealed Tube

50x Premium Tuner 140 400x Astrite

1x Malleable Elite Class Echo

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy