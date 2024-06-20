Finding the Burning Light Jade in Wuthering Waves can be challenging, especially when you have to find the NPC in Jinzhou, whose location can be tricky to find and obtain the daily item.

The Second Coming of Solaris Event in Wuthering Waves is one of the newest, which gives players daily side-quests till day seven, and you can get rewards for completing each day’s task. Each day, the Maqi Pioneer Association’s receptionist requests you bring an item for the game developers trying to recreate the magic of the bestseller book written by Karl, a member of the New Federation.

On the event’s last day, Maqi wants you to find the Burning Light Jade, and here is everything you need to know to complete that challenge in Wuthering Waves.

How to find Burning Light Jade in Wuthering Waves

Xieyang is very enthusiastic about the book's video game adaptation.

You can find the Burning Light Jade by interacting with Xieyang, one of the book’s biggest fans, who is often seen around the Jinzhou Institute during the daytime with his dog. After teleporting to Jinzhou’s Resonance Nexus, make a right and move straight until you find the bridge where Xieyang and his flurry companion will be waiting for you.

As per Maqi’s clues, Xieyang only goes there in the daytime, so he won’t be there if you visit at night. If you don’t see him on the spot, change the time of the day to morning and talk to him.

After talking to Maqi at the Pioneer Association, you learn the protagonist encounters the Crownless for the showdown and looks for the Burning Orb. For Tiancheng’s end-chapter climax and recreation of the epic fight in the game, the receptionist asks you to bring a reference item that meets the description, for which you meet Xieyang, who gives you an Impure Phlogiston for a note in the book’s thanks list.

Once you receive the item, teleport back to Pioneer’s Association and you can give the item to Maqi, who will provide you with 60 Astrite, four Advanced Resonance Potions, and five Medium Sealed Tubes as compensation for your hard work in the chapter, promising you more work in the future.

Make sure to complete the limited-time challenge by June 27 to get your rewards.

