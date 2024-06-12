More and more Wuthering Waves players keep downloading the game—and that means we get free gifts

Wuthering Waves‘ hype has just continued to grow, surpassing 30 million downloads worldwide today. To celebrate, Kuro Games is giving away 10 Luminous Tides and five Crystal Solvents to every player to thank them for supporting its latest title.

Considering this new-release action-fantasy gacha game was coming from Kuro, a relatively unknown developer, it is a bit of a surprise it’s gone so well. Wuthering Waves had big shoes to fill if the team wanted it to be as successful as Honkai: Star Rail, which had over 20 million downloads on launch day, or Genshin Impact, which exploded out to 17 million downloads on mobile alone within four days of its release—and while it took the 2024 a little longer at nearly a month, it too has now hit similar downloading numbers.

Claim the rewards before they get deleted. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re one of these first 30 million players, you’ll be happy to know 10 Luminous Tides and five Crystal Solvents are now waiting to be claimed in your in-game mail.

You can save these items for a rainy day, use the tides immediately on the current standard character banner, or exchange the crystals for more waveplates to claim more rewards from the trials or ascension Echoes. Unfortunately, the mail with the 30m milestone rewards will be deleted automatically after 30 days, so if you don’t claim these items before then, you’ll lose them. So, be sure to log in and claim them as soon as possible.

Thirty million downloads is certainly nothing to scoff at. Still, every early player knows that Wuthering Waves has many issues at the moment, especially ones related to ping, performance, gameplay issues, and crashing. While this may be why it hasn’t exploded quite like Honkai or Genshin, the consistent updates and transparency around these issues are the biggest reasons fans—myself included—are still playing.

The developers have received a lot of negativity about these issues. Still, it’s nice that the developers also mentioned the milestone post on X (formerly Twitter) that “we’ll keep in constant efforts to improve Wuthering Waves,“ and the team even recently hinted that there would be exciting new adventures soon too.

So, Wuthering Waves can hopefully only go onwards and upwards from here.

