WoW SoD: What to do in WoW Classic Season of Discovery when you reach level 25

Published: Dec 14, 2023 07:06 am
Woods in Stonetalon Mountains zone in WoW Classic

Level cap during the first phase of World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery is 25. So, the endgame in Season of Discovery is a bit different from WoW Classic, and many players will be wondering what exactly you can do once you hit max level.

Season of Discovery, unlike WoW Classic, has level-banded content. This means the level cap increases with each update and fans get more raids and dungeons to complete, as well as more gear and Runes to discover. Level caps in Season of Discovery are 25, 40, 50, and finally, 60. You can treat each of these level caps as a separate endgame, but the list of activities you can do will remain similar. Here’s our list of activities you can do when you reach level 25 in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

What can you do in WoW Classic Season of Discovery when you reach level 25?

Collect all Runes

Warlock in the demonic form using the Metamorphosis ability
Unlocking all Runes should be on your to-do list. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ideally, you want to unlock the full potential of your class as early as possible. In Season of Discovery, that means unlocking all available Runes. While some Runes might be available in your leveling zones, others take you on a journey across Azeroth. There are additional abilities that are hiding behind the Waylaid Supplies Friendly reputation, and unlocking all of them gives you the freedom to tinker with builds and Runes as much as you’d like.

Level up your professions

Whether you’re using your professions in Season of Discovery to make gold, PvP, or for raiding, one of your first goals should be to max them out. This gives you access to incredible crafting recipes that you can use to get your pre-bis gear, consumables, and other nifty tools you can use. 

On top of that, if you have rare recipes, you can earn a decent sum of gold if you advertise yourself in trade chat or auction them.

Gear up

If you plan on raiding or doing some PvP, you should run a couple of dungeons like Shadowfang Keep and Wailing Caverns to get the best possible gear. This makes entering raids or PvP battlegrounds a breeze, and you won’t struggle to stay alive in critical moments. On top of that, your DPS or healing output won’t suffer, and you will be able to compete even with better-geared party members.

Raid and PvP

Boss Twilight Lord Kelris in Blackfathom Deeps in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Raiding and PvP take up most players’ time when they reach max level. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Depending on your preferences, you can opt for PvPing or raiding, or you can do both. These two activities are considered to be the true endgame content, namely because you can use them to get the best possible gear. But that isn’t the only reason why players love PvP and raiding. It’s also fun to progress through a raid with a group of friends or try to survive among the heaps of enemies in Ashenvale or Warsong Gulch.

Prepare for phase two

If you are already running out of activities, you can start preparing for phase two. This means you can gather and complete (but not turn in) quests that award you experience, clear demanding dungeons like Scarlet Monastery and Razorfen Kraul for gear, and even get rare crafting recipes. This should give you a head start in phase two and speed up your leveling and gearing processes. 

