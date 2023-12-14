WoW SoD: What to do in WoW Classic Season of Discovery when you reach level 25

Level cap during the first phase of World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery is 25. So, the endgame in Season of Discovery is a bit different from WoW Classic, and many players will be wondering what exactly you can do once you hit max level.

What can you do in WoW Classic Season of Discovery when you reach level 25?

Collect all Runes Unlocking all Runes should be on your to-do list. Screenshot by Dot Esports Ideally, you want to unlock the full potential of your class as early as possible. In Season of Discovery, that means unlocking all available Runes. While some Runes might be available in your leveling zones, others take you on a journey across Azeroth. There are additional abilities that are hiding behind the Waylaid Supplies Friendly reputation, and unlocking all of them gives you the freedom to tinker with builds and Runes as much as you’d like.

Level up your professions Whether you’re using your professions in Season of Discovery to make gold, PvP, or for raiding, one of your first goals should be to max them out. This gives you access to incredible crafting recipes that you can use to get your pre-bis gear, consumables, and other nifty tools you can use. On top of that, if you have rare recipes, you can earn a decent sum of gold if you advertise yourself in trade chat or auction them.

Gear up If you plan on raiding or doing some PvP, you should run a couple of dungeons like Shadowfang Keep and Wailing Caverns to get the best possible gear. This makes entering raids or PvP battlegrounds a breeze, and you won’t struggle to stay alive in critical moments. On top of that, your DPS or healing output won’t suffer, and you will be able to compete even with better-geared party members.

Raid and PvP Raiding and PvP take up most players’ time when they reach max level. Image via Blizzard Entertainment Depending on your preferences, you can opt for PvPing or raiding, or you can do both. These two activities are considered to be the true endgame content, namely because you can use them to get the best possible gear. But that isn’t the only reason why players love PvP and raiding. It’s also fun to progress through a raid with a group of friends or try to survive among the heaps of enemies in Ashenvale or Warsong Gulch.

