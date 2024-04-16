WoW SoD: How to start and complete the Waking Nightmare quest in Season of Discovery

The Waking Nightmare is a part of the epic crafting quest chain in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase three.

It starts and ends with the mysterious Shadowy Figure in Moonglade as soon as you get Decharged Void-Powered Vambraces. The Shadowy Figure is in Moonglade, and to complete this quest, head to Ashenvale. Here’s how to start and complete the Waking Nightmare quest in Season of Discovery.

How to start the Waking Nightmare quest in Season of Discovery

The Waking Nightmare quest is a part of the epic crafting quest chain, and it starts after you turn in The Lost Vambraces quest and get Decharged Void-Powered Vambraces. This part of the quest chain is in Stranglethorn Vale and begins after you interact with a mound of dirt next to Itty Bitty Murloc.

Shadowy Figure location in Moonglade. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Once you have Decharged Void-Powered Vambraces, head to Moonglade and talk to Shadowy Figure at coordinates 52.0, 40.6. Shadowy Figure then transforms your Decharged Void-Powered Vambraces into Void-Powered Vambraces.

How to complete the Waking Nightmare quest in Season of Discovery

Defeat Nightmare Amalgamation during Nightmare Incursion to get Mantle of Nightmares. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

You can complete the Waking Nightmare quest in Season of Discovery after you equip Void-Powered Vambraces, defeat Nightmare Amalgamation during the Ashenvale Nightmare Incursion, and loot Mantle of Nightmares.

You can’t take out Nightmare Amalgamation alone because it has a huge health pool and deals massive damage. Make sure to loot it and grab the Mantle of Nightmares.

The epic crafting quest chain doesn’t end there, and you still have to go through the new dialogue options to learn it. Together with Nightmare Seeds, Inert Mantle of Nightmares is usually one of the necessary reagents for crafting epic gear, and you can get more by buying it from Rix Xizzix in Booty Bay at coordinates 28.4, 75.6.

