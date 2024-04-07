WoW SoD: How to start and complete WoW SoD: Nightmare Incursions in Season of Discovery

Nightmare Incursions were recently added to World of Warcraft Season of Discovery in Phase Three. These portal-focused events feature an all-new PvE experience and quests across various areas, and there’s even a new Faction with the content update.

Here’s everything you need to know about Nightmare Incursions in WoW SoD.

How to complete Nightmare Incursions in WoW SoD

The portals are circular and easy to spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can complete Nightmare Incursions now they’ve been added to WoW SoD by completing the 18 quests in all four Nightmare Incursion areas. These are accessible starting from level 25, with the first quest, Recover Incursion Field Report, obtained from each area’s Field Captain. These quests are meant to be completed with a group.

As there are boss enemies and various gathering quests, completing these quests in a group is easier and more manageable. You can complete most of them solo, but it will be more time-consuming and challenging. Others will be impossible to complete solo.

Nightmare Incursion Entry Portal and Field Captain locations

You can enter the Nightmare Incursion areas via portals found across Azeroth. Each area and portal are split by level, meaning if you’re challenging them at level 25 you’ll go to one specific area and if you’re level 50, you’ll go to another.

There are currently four entry portals: One in Duskwood (level 25), one in Ashenvale (level 40), one in the Hinterlands (level 50), and one in Feralas (level 50).

Duskwood Portal location. Image via Wowhead. Remixed by Dot Esports Ashenvale Portal location. Image via Wowhead. Remixed by Dot Esports Feralas Portal location. Image via Wowhead. Remixed by Dot Esports Hinterland portal location. Image via Wowhead. Remixed by Dot Esports

You will find the Field Captain just outside the portals. Once you’ve completed each area’s starter quest, you’ll be tasked with completing quests inside the Incursion areas. Each area has 18 quests, ranging from killing a specific number of beasts to collecting intelligence or gathering items. If you’re in a group, you can share quests and complete up to five. Once they’re completed, you will exit the portal and turn the quests in.

You will find the Field Captains for each area in the following locations:

Duskwood – Level 25 to 39 Nightmare Incursion Area Field Captain Palandar (coordinates 46 and 51) Quartermaster Falinar

– Level 25 to 39 Nightmare Incursion Area

Tip: You will also find the Emerald Faction Quartermaster next to, or close to, the Field Captains.

Ashenvale – Level 40 to 49 Nightmare Incursion Area Field Captain Hannalah (coordinates 90 and 41) Quartermaster Kyleen

– Level 40 to 49 Nightmare Incursion Area Hinterlands – Level 50 Field Captain Korlian (coordinates 61 and 35) Quartermaster Alandra

– Level 50 Feralas – Level 50 Field Captain Arunnel (coordiantes 49 and 12) Quartermaster Valdane

– Level 50

The Hinterlands and Ferealas Field Captains will also give you a daily quest, Fight the Nightmare Incursions, a quick and easy way to earn reputation.

Nightmare Incursion rewards

Completing the Nightmare Incursions quests from the Field Captains will earn you experience, reputation with the Emerald Wardens, the new Faction added in phase three, and Emerald Chips (level 50 areas only), which can be used to purchase equipment from the Wardens when you’ve reached the Revered and Exalted status.

In addition, completing these Nightmare Incursion quests and earning reputation will help you achieve the Friendly and Honored status with the Faction, which unlocks several new WoW SoD Runes you can then buy from the Emerald Wardens.

