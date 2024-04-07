WoW SoD: How to find the Emerald Wardens Vendor in Season of Discovery phase 3

The Emerald Wardens are a new faction that’s been introduced with the start of WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase three. And with a new faction comes plenty of new rewards.

Recommended Videos

Many of the new rewards and items associated with the Emerald Wardens faction can be purchased at the various quartermasters out in the world. These Emerald Warden vendors can be found wherever Nightmare Incursions are taking place and are easily accessible, as they’re found near the massive portals in each of the four zones where the Incursions are held.

Here’s where you can find the Emerald Wardens vendors in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase three.

All Emerald Wardens quartermaster locations in WoW SoD

There are four Emerald Wardens quartermasters that have been added to WoW SoD in the third phase of the season. These four quartermasters all have the same items for sale, so don’t worry about having to track one specific vendor down in hopes of getting a unique item.

The Emerald Wardens have set multiple quartermasters out into the world. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The four Emerald Wardens vendors can be found near each of the Nightmare Portals spread throughout Azeroth. Their exact coordinates are listed below.

Quartermaster Alandra: The Hinterlands [61, 35]

Quartermaster Falinar: Duskwood [45, 51]

Quartermaster Kyleen: Ashenvale [90, 40]

Quartermaster Valdane: Feralas, [48,14]

The fact that there are four Emerald Wardens vendors in the game makes it extremely convenient for players participating in Nightmare Incursions. You won’t have to trek across Azeroth to find one specific vendor. Each of the four zones where these Nightmare Incursions take place has an Emerald Warden quartermaster located near the event that you can visit before or after you start slaying demons in the surrounding area.

As you gain more reputation with the Emerald Wardens, more items will be available to purchase at the quartermasters. The easiest way to farm reputation with the Emerald Wardens is to complete Nightmare Incursions, especially while leveling, in addition to the Field Report and Mission quests that many of the faction’s associated NPCs hand out.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more