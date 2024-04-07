Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: How to find the Emerald Wardens Vendor in Season of Discovery phase 3

Here's where to find the quartermasters for the newest faction in SoD phase three.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: Apr 7, 2024 11:55 am
Twilight Grove Nightmare Incursion in WoW Classic Season of Discovery SoD
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Emerald Wardens are a new faction that’s been introduced with the start of WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase three. And with a new faction comes plenty of new rewards.

Recommended Videos

Many of the new rewards and items associated with the Emerald Wardens faction can be purchased at the various quartermasters out in the world. These Emerald Warden vendors can be found wherever Nightmare Incursions are taking place and are easily accessible, as they’re found near the massive portals in each of the four zones where the Incursions are held. 

Here’s where you can find the Emerald Wardens vendors in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase three. 

All Emerald Wardens quartermaster locations in WoW SoD

There are four Emerald Wardens quartermasters that have been added to WoW SoD in the third phase of the season. These four quartermasters all have the same items for sale, so don’t worry about having to track one specific vendor down in hopes of getting a unique item. 

Emerald Wardens quartermaster in the Twilight Grove in Duskwood in WoW Classic SoD phase three
The Emerald Wardens have set multiple quartermasters out into the world. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The four Emerald Wardens vendors can be found near each of the Nightmare Portals spread throughout Azeroth. Their exact coordinates are listed below. 

  • Quartermaster Alandra: The Hinterlands [61, 35]  
  • Quartermaster Falinar: Duskwood [45, 51]
  • Quartermaster Kyleen: Ashenvale [90, 40]
  • Quartermaster Valdane: Feralas, [48,14]

The fact that there are four Emerald Wardens vendors in the game makes it extremely convenient for players participating in Nightmare Incursions. You won’t have to trek across Azeroth to find one specific vendor. Each of the four zones where these Nightmare Incursions take place has an Emerald Warden quartermaster located near the event that you can visit before or after you start slaying demons in the surrounding area. 

As you gain more reputation with the Emerald Wardens, more items will be available to purchase at the quartermasters. The easiest way to farm reputation with the Emerald Wardens is to complete Nightmare Incursions, especially while leveling, in addition to the Field Report and Mission quests that many of the faction’s associated NPCs hand out. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article WoW SoD: How to quickly reach level 50 in Season of Discovery phase 3
Image of the Cathedral of Light in WoW SoD.
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to quickly reach level 50 in Season of Discovery phase 3
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Apr 7, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How much experience do you get from Gnomeregan in Season of Discovery?
Troggs in the Gnomeregan raid in WoW SoD
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How much experience do you get from Gnomeregan in Season of Discovery?
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Apr 7, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: Where to find Zopilote in Season of Discovery
Two goblins patrolling the streets of Gadgetzan in WoW Classic
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: Where to find Zopilote in Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Apr 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article WoW SoD: How to quickly reach level 50 in Season of Discovery phase 3
Image of the Cathedral of Light in WoW SoD.
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to quickly reach level 50 in Season of Discovery phase 3
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Apr 7, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How much experience do you get from Gnomeregan in Season of Discovery?
Troggs in the Gnomeregan raid in WoW SoD
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How much experience do you get from Gnomeregan in Season of Discovery?
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Apr 7, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: Where to find Zopilote in Season of Discovery
Two goblins patrolling the streets of Gadgetzan in WoW Classic
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: Where to find Zopilote in Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Apr 5, 2024
Author
Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.