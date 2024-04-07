WoW SoD: How to quickly reach level 50 in Season of Discovery phase 3

A new phase of WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery is finally here, and the level cap has been increased once again.

With the launch of phase three of SoD, the level cap has been upped from 40 to 50. With just 10 levels to breeze through, phase three has the fewest number of total levels that you’ll need to grind in order to start progressing through the newest endgame content. However, it should still take you a sizable time investment to get from 40 to 50, considering higher levels have more experience requirements attached to them.

Thankfully, there are some strong leveling strategies and heavy experience farms in phase three of WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery that you can use to your advantage if you want to hit level 50 as quickly as possible.

What’s the best way to quickly hit level 50 in WoW SoD?

The fastest way to hit level 50 in phase three of SoD is by spamming dungeons. While you can quest in the open world to gain steady experience, dungeon farming is going to be marginally faster and ideal for players looking to get to 50 as fast as possible.

Get used to seeing the sands of Zul’Farrak if you want to grind your way up to 50 quickly. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The most efficient leveling dungeon in phase three of WoW Classic SoD is Zul’Farrak, the troll stronghold in northern Tanaris. This dungeon is easily farmable, and it should become a high-priority point of interest for you if you want to level quickly in your mid-to-late 40s. Many of the quests associated with Zul’Farrak can be picked up at level 40, so as soon as you start playing in phase three, head to Tanaris to pick up the dungeon quests and start making Zul’Farrak your second home while leveling.

Is questing a viable leveling strategy in phase three of WoW SoD?

If you don’t like the monotony of dungeon grinding or you’re finding it hard to get into a group, you can always quest in the open world in order to get some reliable experience from mob kills and quest turn-ins. We recommend zones such as Stranglethorn Vale—the southern section of the zone has quests that scale all the way into your mid-40s—and Tanaris, whose kill/collect quests yield plenty of XP points all the way through your late 40s. Zones like Feralas and Un’Goro Crater can also be entered later in the phase three leveling process for some supplemental quests that could take you up to level 50.

Nightmare Incursions and all of the associated quests with the new Emerald Wardens faction are also a great way to supplement your XP gains in-between open-world quests and dungeon runs.

Thankfully, Blizzard has made it slightly easier to level in phase three of SoD than in previous versions of WoW Classic, thanks to the addition of the Discoverer’s Delight buff. This buff, which was introduced in phase two of SoD, increases all experience gains by 50 percent between levels 40 and 49. This should make it marginally faster to reach the endgame of phase three and start to get to the high-end content that the new level band has to offer.

