WoW SoD: How to get Nightmare Seed in Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase three has introduced a ton of new profession recipes, and if you want to craft epic ones, you need to get Nightmare Seeds.

Recommended Videos

Epic-quality items tend to require you to obtain rare materials, and they can be expensive when you get them from the auction house. The Blizzard devs add these new reagents with every Season of Discovery update, and Nightmare Seed is one of the most sought-after materials in phase three because pretty much all crafters need it. Here’s how to get Nightmare Seeds in Season of Discovery.

How to get Nightmare Seeds in WoW Season of Discovery

There are two ways to get Nightmare SeedS in Season of Discovery—from the auction house or enemies in the Sunken Temple raid.

Only one Nightmare Seed is going for 50 gold on my realm (Crusader Strike, EU). If you’re playing on a smaller realm, this material will be harder to come by. Besides that, you need roughly 10 Nightmare Seeds to craft one piece of Epic-quality gear, meaning you need 500 gold just for one material. But crafting recipes doesn’t only require Nightmare Seed, but at least two or three more high-quality reagents like Inert Mantle of Nightmares and Felcloth. So, getting one piece of such gear could easily cost you up to 1,000 gold or even more.

Crafting materials are always expensive at the beginning of a new update. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The cheapest way to get Nightmare Seeds is to clear Sunken Temple as often as you can and loot it off enemies there. If you’re in a guild, your guild leader or loot council might decide all Nightmare Seeds are going to one player so they get their Epic-quality gear first. But if you’re PUGing, you will probably only get several Nightmare Seeds you can loot.

I recommend not to rush crafting your Epic gear. Instead, slowly gather the materials and unlock the recipes. Blizzard didn’t intend for you to get that gear from the start, and rushing this will only cost you a pretty penny.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more