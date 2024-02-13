WoW SoD: How to get the Soul Harvesting Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Warlocks use Soul Shards for anything they want to do—deal damage, summon allies, create Soulstones and Healthstones, and call for demonic pets. That means Warlocks are always looking out for more Soul Shards, and in WoW Classic Season of Discovery they can get more with the Soul Harvesting Skill Book.

This Skill Book grants Warlocks a chance to get a Soul Shard each time Drain Soul Does damage, not only when you defeat an enemy. When you apply and use this Skill Book, you can finally swim in Soul Shards, and you won’t have stress about getting more each time you have to summon an ally or a demon. So, here’s how to get the Soul Harvesting Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to get the Soul Harvesting Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

This Skill Book drops in Scarlet Monastery. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

You can get the Soul Harvesting Skill Book from bosses and trash mobs in Scarlet Monastery. It may drop in all four wings of Scarlet Monastery—Graveyard, Library, Armory, and Cathedral. Currently, the drop rate isn’t known, but my guess is you will surely get it as you gear and level up in the dungeons. Remember, once you get the book, you have to use it to learn the skill.

Skill Books are separate from Runes, and you can freely use the new abilities you want and Skill Books. These Skill Books are quality-of-life upgrades you can unlock. Warlocks can also get the Portal of Summoning Skill book that spawns a summoning portal. Even though Soul Harvesting is a great upgrade, I’d love to see Soul Shards stack, at least up to five. They don’t stack in WoW Classic and needlessly clutter your Soul Shard bags. Hopefully, such quality-of-life change will arrive in future phases of Season of Discovery.