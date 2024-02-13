Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: How to get the Silver Hand Training Hammer in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Unlock this Priest Rune clue.
Image of Blaine Polhamus
Blaine Polhamus
|
Published: Feb 13, 2024 05:03 pm
Image of a zombie infested town in WoW SoD.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Silver Hand Training Hammer is an important quest item for Priest players in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two. This item can grant you a clue that eventually leads to one of your class’ best Runes.

Recommended Videos

In World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, the Silver Hand Training Hammer is a clue that can help you complete a quest to retrieve the Pain Suppression Priest Rune. This chain requires you to visit the Scarlet Monastery multiple times, so you should be closer to max level before starting on this quest.

If you are trying to find the Silver Hand Training Hammer in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, here’s what you need to do.

Where to find the Silver Hand Training Hammer in WoW SoD

Image of the map of Tirisfal Glades in WoW SoD.
You will need to visit several Scarlet Monastery Wings to get the Pain Suppression Rune. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Image of the map of Tirisfal Glades in WoW SoD.
You will need to visit several Scarlet Monastery Wings to get the Pain Suppression Rune. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Image of the map of Tirisfal Glades in WoW SoD.
You will need to visit several Scarlet Monastery Wings to get the Pain Suppression Rune. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can loot the Silver Hand Training Hammer by slaying mobs both inside and outside of the Scarlet Monastery dungeons. This item is known to drop the most from Scarlet Magicians, but it can drop from any one of the Scarlet trash mobs in the area.

Although the Silver Hand Training Hammer is known to drop from the many different trash mobs in the dungeons, it does not appear to drop from bosses. The Scarlet Monastery is a collection of dungeons that range from levels 25 to 45. I highly recommend farming these dungeons often, as bosses here can drop a variety of BiS items and Skill Books.

What is the Silver Hand Training Hammer in WoW SoD?

Scarlet Monastery in WoW, Cathedral Wing on display in the background
The Graveyard Echoes you find unlock the Pain Suppression Rune inside of SM. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Silver Hand Training Hammer is a clue in the quest to find the Pain Suppression Rune for Priests in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. This Rune requires players to visit four different graveyards to collect Graveyard Echoes. The text of the Silver Hand Training Hammer points you to a grave at Theramore Island.

Alongside the Theramore Island location, you also need to visit the Arathi Highlands, Swamp of Sorrows, and the Scarlet Monastery – Graveyard instance. Once you have all four Graveyard Echoes, return to the Scarlet Monastery to collect your reward.

Since this quest chain requires you to visit the Scarlet Monastery dungeons multiple times alongside traveling to high level zones, I recommend that you wait until you are closer to level 40 to attempt this Rune.

related content
Read Article WoW SoD: All Skill Books in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase 2
Scarlet Monastery in WoW, Cathedral Wing on display in the background
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: All Skill Books in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase 2
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 13, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Shadowfiend Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Chest in the stables outside Scarlet Monastery containing a disguise for Rogues in WoW Classic SoD
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Shadowfiend Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 13, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Grimoire of Synergy Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Image of Darnassus in WoW SoD.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Grimoire of Synergy Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 13, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get Student Fodder in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
WoW Classic boat leading from Menethil Harbor into Theramore Isle
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get Student Fodder in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 13, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Commanding Shout Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
A Dwarf Warrior prepares to swing his axe in WoW Classic.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Commanding Shout Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article WoW SoD: All Skill Books in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase 2
Scarlet Monastery in WoW, Cathedral Wing on display in the background
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: All Skill Books in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase 2
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 13, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Shadowfiend Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Chest in the stables outside Scarlet Monastery containing a disguise for Rogues in WoW Classic SoD
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Shadowfiend Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 13, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Grimoire of Synergy Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Image of Darnassus in WoW SoD.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Grimoire of Synergy Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 13, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get Student Fodder in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
WoW Classic boat leading from Menethil Harbor into Theramore Isle
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get Student Fodder in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 13, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Commanding Shout Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
A Dwarf Warrior prepares to swing his axe in WoW Classic.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Commanding Shout Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 13, 2024

Author

Blaine Polhamus
Staff Writer for Dot Esports. Avid gamer for two decades and gaming writer for three years. I'm a lover of anything Souls-like since 2011. I cover everything from single-player RPGs to MMOs.