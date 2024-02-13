WoW SoD: How to get the Silver Hand Training Hammer in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The Silver Hand Training Hammer is an important quest item for Priest players in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two. This item can grant you a clue that eventually leads to one of your class’ best Runes.

In World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, the Silver Hand Training Hammer is a clue that can help you complete a quest to retrieve the Pain Suppression Priest Rune. This chain requires you to visit the Scarlet Monastery multiple times, so you should be closer to max level before starting on this quest.

If you are trying to find the Silver Hand Training Hammer in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, here’s what you need to do.

Where to find the Silver Hand Training Hammer in WoW SoD

You will need to visit several Scarlet Monastery Wings to get the Pain Suppression Rune. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can loot the Silver Hand Training Hammer by slaying mobs both inside and outside of the Scarlet Monastery dungeons. This item is known to drop the most from Scarlet Magicians, but it can drop from any one of the Scarlet trash mobs in the area.

Although the Silver Hand Training Hammer is known to drop from the many different trash mobs in the dungeons, it does not appear to drop from bosses. The Scarlet Monastery is a collection of dungeons that range from levels 25 to 45. I highly recommend farming these dungeons often, as bosses here can drop a variety of BiS items and Skill Books.

What is the Silver Hand Training Hammer in WoW SoD?

The Graveyard Echoes you find unlock the Pain Suppression Rune inside of SM. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Silver Hand Training Hammer is a clue in the quest to find the Pain Suppression Rune for Priests in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. This Rune requires players to visit four different graveyards to collect Graveyard Echoes. The text of the Silver Hand Training Hammer points you to a grave at Theramore Island.

Alongside the Theramore Island location, you also need to visit the Arathi Highlands, Swamp of Sorrows, and the Scarlet Monastery – Graveyard instance. Once you have all four Graveyard Echoes, return to the Scarlet Monastery to collect your reward.

Since this quest chain requires you to visit the Scarlet Monastery dungeons multiple times alongside traveling to high level zones, I recommend that you wait until you are closer to level 40 to attempt this Rune.