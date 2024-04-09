WoW SoD: How to get the Scroll of Spatial Mending in Season of Discovery

Scroll of Spatial Mending is a unique item in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase three that allows you to close one Fel portal.

This item is important for Mages in Season of Discovery because it unlocks the Balefire Bolt spell. Balefire Bolt is essentially a nuke ability, but it decreases your Spirit. If your Spirit reaches zero, you die. This is one of the most unique abilities you can unlock in phase three, and it can deal massive amounts of damage, but at a cost. Here’s how to get the Scroll of Spatial Mending in Season of Discovery.

How to get the Scroll of Spatial Mending in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

You can get Scroll of Spatial Mending by purchasing it from the auction house, by deciphering tier two Mage Scrolls using Comprehension Charms as a Mage, or by getting the Enchanting recipe yourself and crafting it yourself.

If you want to save time and get it from the auction house, it will cost you roughly three gold. The price depends which realm you’re on, so this is a ballpark estimate. You can also buy the Enchanting recipe, but the price is closer to 40 gold, and if you don’t have much money at your disposal, it’s best to avoid spending the money. Warlock is the only class that get the recipe, by using Explorer Imp to open Otherworldly Treasure.

You can always buy it on auction house. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The cheapest way to get the Scroll of Spatial Mending is by opening Mage Scrolls. It’s important to know that not all Mage Scrolls work, only tier two ones do:

Scroll: WUBBA WUBBA

Scroll: STHENIC LUNATE

Scroll: OMIT KESA

Scroll: VOCE WELL

How to use the Scroll of Spatial Mending in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Your next task after getting the scroll is to find one Fel Portal. They spawn across Azeroth, and you can find them in the following zones: Silverpine Forest, Westfall, Darkshore, The Barrens, Ashenvale, Redridge, Desolace, Swamp of Sorrows, Azshara, Blasted Lands, and Feralas.

Simply approach the portal and use the scroll. This spawns a Fel Interloper, and you’ll have to defeat them to get the Balefire Bolt Rune.

