WoW SoD: How to get the Invigoration Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two infused the seasonal realms with even more Runes, including the Invigoration Rune. Hunters are still among the best damage dealers in phase two, with Invigoration being a large season why.

Recommended Videos

Invigoration is a Hunter Rune in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery that can make even more use of your pet’s damage. As with many Runes in Season of Discovery, you need to scour the far corners of Azeroth to find this unique ability. If you are looking for the Invigoration Rune in World of Warcraft Classic, here’s what you need to know.

Where to find the Invigoration Rune in WoW SoD

You will start and end your journey by speaking with Amaryllis Webb. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To get the Invigoration Rune in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, you need to first enter into the Swamp of Sorrows and speak to the NPC Amaryllis Webb at the location marked above. Purchase the Entomology Started Kit, which will cost you 50 silver, and get the net that comes with it.

Next, you must go to three separate locations and use the net you purchased to catch any bugs. You need to visit Northfold Manor in the Arathi Highlands, the Kodo Graveyard in Desolace, and Lake Nazferiti in Strangthorn Vale.

Once you have all three bugs, you need to return to Amaryllis Webb to turn in your hard-earned bugs and receive the Invigoration Rune.

Invigoration Rune in WoW SoD, explained

Invigoration is a Hunter boots Rune that has been added to World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery as part of its phase two update. This is an especially powerful Rune for Beast Master Hunters who draw the majority of their DPS from pet damage.

With Invigoration active, whenever your Hunter pet gets a critical hit with any special ability, you regenerate five percent of your max mana. Managing mana consumption is a challenge for many spellcasters, but the Invigoration Rune can help you mitigate this problem.