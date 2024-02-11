Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: How to get the Invigoration Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Venture across Azeroth to find this Hunter Rune.
Image of Blaine Polhamus
Blaine Polhamus
|
Published: Feb 11, 2024 04:22 pm
Woods in Stonetalon Mountains zone in WoW Classic
Screenshot by Dot Esports

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two infused the seasonal realms with even more Runes, including the Invigoration Rune. Hunters are still among the best damage dealers in phase two, with Invigoration being a large season why.

Recommended Videos

Invigoration is a Hunter Rune in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery that can make even more use of your pet’s damage. As with many Runes in Season of Discovery, you need to scour the far corners of Azeroth to find this unique ability. If you are looking for the Invigoration Rune in World of Warcraft Classic, here’s what you need to know.

Where to find the Invigoration Rune in WoW SoD

Image of the Swamp of Sorrows map in WoW SoD showing the location of Amaryllis Webb.
You will start and end your journey by speaking with Amaryllis Webb. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To get the Invigoration Rune in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, you need to first enter into the Swamp of Sorrows and speak to the NPC Amaryllis Webb at the location marked above. Purchase the Entomology Started Kit, which will cost you 50 silver, and get the net that comes with it.

Next, you must go to three separate locations and use the net you purchased to catch any bugs. You need to visit Northfold Manor in the Arathi Highlands, the Kodo Graveyard in Desolace, and Lake Nazferiti in Strangthorn Vale.

Once you have all three bugs, you need to return to Amaryllis Webb to turn in your hard-earned bugs and receive the Invigoration Rune.

Invigoration Rune in WoW SoD, explained

Invigoration is a Hunter boots Rune that has been added to World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery as part of its phase two update. This is an especially powerful Rune for Beast Master Hunters who draw the majority of their DPS from pet damage.

With Invigoration active, whenever your Hunter pet gets a critical hit with any special ability, you regenerate five percent of your max mana. Managing mana consumption is a challenge for many spellcasters, but the Invigoration Rune can help you mitigate this problem.

related content
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get Deeper Wilds skill book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
WoW Druid standing in idle weapon stance in Teldrassil auto attacking.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get Deeper Wilds skill book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 11, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Hunter Dual Wield Specialization rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Tigers roaming Stranglethorn Vale in WoW classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Hunter Dual Wield Specialization rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 11, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Revive Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
A Tauren Druid casting a healing spell in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Revive Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 11, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Shadowstep Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Rogue dead drop chest outside Shadowfang Keep in Silverpine Forest in WoW Classic SoD
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Shadowstep Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Tom Foley Tom Foley Feb 11, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Poisoned Knife Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
A Night Elf Rogue sitting in the Arathi Highlands rowboat in WoW Classic SoD
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Poisoned Knife Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Tom Foley Tom Foley Feb 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get Deeper Wilds skill book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
WoW Druid standing in idle weapon stance in Teldrassil auto attacking.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get Deeper Wilds skill book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 11, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Hunter Dual Wield Specialization rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Tigers roaming Stranglethorn Vale in WoW classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Hunter Dual Wield Specialization rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 11, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Revive Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
A Tauren Druid casting a healing spell in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Revive Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 11, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Shadowstep Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Rogue dead drop chest outside Shadowfang Keep in Silverpine Forest in WoW Classic SoD
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Shadowstep Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Tom Foley Tom Foley Feb 11, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Poisoned Knife Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
A Night Elf Rogue sitting in the Arathi Highlands rowboat in WoW Classic SoD
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Poisoned Knife Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Tom Foley Tom Foley Feb 11, 2024

Author

Blaine Polhamus
Staff Writer for Dot Esports. Avid gamer for two decades and gaming writer for three years. I'm a lover of anything Souls-like since 2011. I cover everything from single-player RPGs to MMOs.