Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: How to get the Empowered Renew Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Healer Priests need to get this.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Feb 12, 2024 10:20 am
An overview of the rock formations in the Thousand Needles in WoW Classic
Screenshot by Dot Esports

New runes were added to World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery with the launch of the second phase. Picking up the best possible runes is crucial in progressing, with Empowered Renew important for Priests.

Recommended Videos

Priest have always been known for their healing prowess, and it’s no different in Season of Discovery. If you’re playing Healer Priest, you should go after Empowered Renew.

Like the name suggests, Empowered Renew bolsters your Renew spell. It’s a belt engravement, with which the spell will heal one extra time immediately when applied. At the same time, it gains 15 percent increased benefit each time it heals from your bonus healing effects. On top of that, Empowered Renew can be active on targets affected by another Priest’s Renew, which makes it a must-have rune for endgame content.

How to get Empowered Renew in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

You learn Empowered Renew by using Prophecy of the Quickened Path. It’s an item that is actually easily obtainable in the early stages of WoW Classic Season of Discovery’s second phase. 

Crushridge Ogres spawn location in Alterac Mountains.
Crushridge Ogres can be found in Ruins of Alterac. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Prophecy of the Quickened Path, head over to Thousand Needles or Alterac Mountains. These areas are highly populated by Grimtotem Tribe and Crushridge Ogres, respectively. Non-elite mobs from each of these factions drop Prophecy of the Quickened Path, and it doesn’t take long to get it. Players have been reporting farming the mobs for no longer than 10 minutes before it looted.

Grimtotem tribe spawn location in Thousand Needles.
You’ll find plenty of Grimtotem mobs in the middle of Thousand Needles. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Grimtotem Tribe mobs are between level 26 to 30, while Crushridge Ogres tend to be around level 34. So, if you’re at the start of Season of Discovery’s second phase, we’d advise you go to Thousand Needles first.

related content
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Decoy Totem Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
WoW Classic Shaman standing in Durotar
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Decoy Totem Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 12, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Totemic Projection Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
WoW Classic Shaman sitting on the throne in Ruins of Lordaeron
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Totemic Projection Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 12, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Increased Fortitude Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Priest using heal in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Increased Fortitude Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 12, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Dispersion Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Troll Priest firing the Penance spell
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Dispersion Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 12, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Chronostatic Preservation Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
A mage casting flamestrike in wow classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Chronostatic Preservation Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Decoy Totem Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
WoW Classic Shaman standing in Durotar
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Decoy Totem Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 12, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Totemic Projection Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
WoW Classic Shaman sitting on the throne in Ruins of Lordaeron
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Totemic Projection Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 12, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Increased Fortitude Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Priest using heal in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Increased Fortitude Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 12, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Dispersion Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Troll Priest firing the Penance spell
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Dispersion Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 12, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Chronostatic Preservation Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
A mage casting flamestrike in wow classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Chronostatic Preservation Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 12, 2024

Author

Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.