WoW SoD: How to get the Empowered Renew Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

New runes were added to World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery with the launch of the second phase. Picking up the best possible runes is crucial in progressing, with Empowered Renew important for Priests.

Priest have always been known for their healing prowess, and it’s no different in Season of Discovery. If you’re playing Healer Priest, you should go after Empowered Renew.

Like the name suggests, Empowered Renew bolsters your Renew spell. It’s a belt engravement, with which the spell will heal one extra time immediately when applied. At the same time, it gains 15 percent increased benefit each time it heals from your bonus healing effects. On top of that, Empowered Renew can be active on targets affected by another Priest’s Renew, which makes it a must-have rune for endgame content.

How to get Empowered Renew in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

You learn Empowered Renew by using Prophecy of the Quickened Path. It’s an item that is actually easily obtainable in the early stages of WoW Classic Season of Discovery’s second phase.

Crushridge Ogres can be found in Ruins of Alterac. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Prophecy of the Quickened Path, head over to Thousand Needles or Alterac Mountains. These areas are highly populated by Grimtotem Tribe and Crushridge Ogres, respectively. Non-elite mobs from each of these factions drop Prophecy of the Quickened Path, and it doesn’t take long to get it. Players have been reporting farming the mobs for no longer than 10 minutes before it looted.

You’ll find plenty of Grimtotem mobs in the middle of Thousand Needles. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Grimtotem Tribe mobs are between level 26 to 30, while Crushridge Ogres tend to be around level 34. So, if you’re at the start of Season of Discovery’s second phase, we’d advise you go to Thousand Needles first.