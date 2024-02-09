WoW SoD: How to get the Dance of the Wicked Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two is out now, and it’s time to go hunting for new runes. Dance of the Wicked is a Boots Rune that seems like a great addition for Warlock tanks. Fortunately, finding this Rune isn’t too difficult.

Before you get the Dance of the Wicked Rune in WoW Classic SoD

You’ll need to learn Hellfire before you can learn the new Rune Skill. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First of all, you need to be a level 30 Warlock in WoW Classic SoD before you learn Dance of the Wicked. While you can still loot the Rune item needed, you won’t be able to learn it until you know how to cast Hellfire. You learn Hellfire at level 30 from any Warlock trainer. If you want to level fast, you can speed it up with the Cozy Sleeping Bag.

It also helps if you know the flight path to Thousand Needles or Ratchet at the least (if you’re playing Alliance). There seems to be two methods to obtain the Rune, but I highly recommend you stick with the one I recommend.

Method #1 to get Dance of the Wicked Rune in WoW Classic SoD

Location of the Dance of the Wicked Rune item. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Visit Thousand Needles and go to Highperch at 10, 40. It’s the small area with all the wind riders and harpies. There, you should see a burning corpse of a Reckless Warlock on the other side of the boulder. Interact with the corpse and collect the Brimstone Carving. You might also notice there’s a burning wind rider flying around this area that you can’t attack. I wonder what happened here?

To get the Rune, you need to be a little less reckless than the Reckless Warlock. Find an enemy; any wind rider will do, and send out your Voidwalker to attack it. Then, get close and cast Hellfire. You need to damage both the enemy and yourself until your health falls below 70 percent. Once it does, the Brimstone Carving will transform into the Rune, which you can use to learn Dance of the Wicked. It may take a few attempts, but it’s not too hard to pull off.

Time to burn ourselves a little less than the Reckless Warlock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I recommend this method for both Horde and Alliance players, even though Horde will probably have an easier time getting there.

Method #2 to get Dance of the Wicked Rune in WoW Classic SoD

I really don’t recommend this method, but it works. It’s essentially the same as above, except it’s in a more dangerous place. The location is Stranglethorn Vale, inside the Gurubashi Arena. In case you don’t know, this is an free-for-all PvP arena where any player is able to attack you regardless of your level, faction, or even server type.

Even worse, if you happen to visit this zone during the Blood Moon PvP event, there’s a good chance you won’t even make it to the Arena (seriously, it’s a nightmare). For these reasons, I recommend you visit the very peaceful Thousand Needless zone to get this rune instead. But, if you do choose to brave the arena, look for another Reckless Warlock’s corpse and follow the same steps as above.

What does the Dance of the Wicked Rune do in WoW Classic SoD?

Dance of the Wicked gives both the Warlock and their demon pet extra dodge chance equal to their spell critical strike chance. This activates every time you deal a critical strike to an enemy. Additionally, the Warlock and pet both recover 2 percent of their mana after every critical hit. In layman’s terms, it’s great for Metamorphosis tanks.