WoW SoD: How to get Hyperconductive Goldwrap in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Hyperconductive Goldwrap is an Epic-quality cloth belt in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, and pretty much any class can use it.

It gives you nine Stamina and has two unique on-equip effects—it increases your critical strike chance by one percent (with spells, melee, and ranged attacks) and your hit by one percent. On top of that, it has an on-use ability that can roll heads or tails. You get an additional three percent chance to critically strike your target if you roll heads and a 10 percent increased movement speed if you roll tails. This ability has a 15-second cooldown.

Looking at the stats and effects of this item, it’s clear that classes like Mages, Priests, Rogues, Druids, and Hunters will want it. With that in mind, here’s how to get Hyperconductive Goldwrap in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to get Hyperconductive Goldwrap in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Hyperconductive Goldwrap is a crafted item you can get from Engineering. Like other Engineering recipes, it’s binds-when-picked-up, meaning you can’t buy it off the auction house. The only way to get your hands on the item is to find the recipe and craft it yourself.

You need to have Engineering level 225 and gather the necessary materials.

How to get the Hyperconductive Goldwrap recipe in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

You can find the vendor in The Clean Zone. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

You can purchase the Hyperconductive Goldwrap recipe from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan for 25 gold. She’s in The Clean Zone, and you can get to her by moving through the upper ring to the left from the entrance and then passing through the second passage to your left. She’s in the big room with other Gnomes.

How to craft Hyperconductive Goldwrap in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

After you buy the recipe, you need the following materials to craft Hyperconductive Goldwrap: