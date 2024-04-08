WoW SoD: All new dungeons in phase 3 of Season of Discovery

With the launch of phase three of WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery, a new host of dungeons have been unlocked for players. Although some of these dungeons have been around since phase two, it’s not until now that their rewards are fully able to be reaped.

While dungeons like the Scarlet Monastery Cathedral and Uldaman should be easier to complete in phase three, they’ve been on players’ radars since the early stages of phase two. Now, new additions such as Maraudon, Zul’Farrak, and others have fully entered the fray and should become part of the standard dungeon rotation in the Season of Discovery.

Here are all of the new dungeons added to WoW Classic Season of Discovery in phase three.

WoW SoD: All new phase three dungeons

Zul’Farrak

Get used to seeing these sandy troll aesthetics while leveling. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Zul’Farrak is going to be the go-to dungeon for players in phase three, as this dungeon is full of experience, as well as some solid pre-raid gear. Zul’Farrak’s circular layout makes it relatively easy to continuously farm over and over again, especially as players make their way from the mid-40s all the way up to the max level of 50 at the current level band. We’d go as far as recommending you set your Hearthstone location to the nearby town of Gadgetzan, considering just how experience-rich the zone of Tanaris and Zul’Farrak can be for players at this stage of the leveling process.

Maraudon

Maraudon is a hotbed for gear in phase three. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Maraudon and its separate wings are going to be a hotspot for players looking to farm some last-minute pre-raid gear before diving into the Sunken Temple raid. Much of the gear that drops in Maraudon will be relevant well into your 50s, making it perfect for players who are trying to get into a Sunken Temple raid group at max level.

Blackrock Depths

One of the biggest and most iconic dungeons in World of Warcraft history, Blackrock Depths, is opening its ironclad gates to players in phase three of SoD. Although many of the later bosses in the dungeon don’t provide gear that’s equippable at this current time, some of the early bosses in BRD are worth tackling for some pre-raid items. Also, Blackrock Depths can be farmed if you’re looking to gather up Dark Iron Residue while trying to gain reputation with the Thorium Brotherhood.

