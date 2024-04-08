How to get the Blackstone Ring in WoW Classic, WoW SoD

Phase three of WoW Classic Season of Discovery is live, and players have access to a whole bunch of new and powerful items.

Since phase three increases the level cap to 50, many of the strong, high-end items you’ll find in this phase could be relevant as you make your way through the final leveling band of SoD. One of those items is the Blackstone Ring, which drops in the Maraudon dungeon and is sought after by more than half the classes in the game due to its reliable stats that apply to many different specs.

Here’s how you can make sure you get the Blackstone Ring for your WoW Classic Season of Discovery character during the third phase of the season.

Which classes can use the Blackstone Ring in WoW Classic?

The Blackstone Ring is a versatile item, as multiple classes can benefit from its wide-sweeping stats of Attack Power and Hit Chance.

Attack Power applies to many classes including Hunters, Rogues, Druids, Warriors, and other auto-attack dependent classes, and you shouldn’t sleep on the plus one percent chance to hit your targets, either. Hit Chance is one of the most overlooked stats in all of Classic WoW, especially at higher levels when every point of damage matters. You never want to leave damage on the table because your character is missing auto-attacks.

Although many classes can use the Blackstone Ring, it should be prioritized first within your group for Hunters and Rogues, as those two classes benefit most from the one-percent Hit Chance modifier, as well as the +20 Attack Power.

The Blackstone Ring drops off Princess Theradras in Maraudon. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

What is the drop rate of the Blackstone Ring in WoW Classic?

The Blackstone Ring drops from Princess Theradras, the final boss of the Maraudon dungeon. You should be relatively familiar with Maraudon in Season of Discovery, as it’s one of the best farmable endgame dungeons for players looking to acquire pre-raid gear before entering the Sunken Temple in phase three.

Although the drop rate for the Blackstone Ring is relatively decent (it has a 25 percent drop chance according to Wowhead), the competition is stark. Don’t rely on the roughly one-in-four drop chance solely, as you’ll likely need to compete with other players in your group to obtain this ring. It’s probable you’ll be running Maraudon multiple times (likely up to a dozen) if you want to get everyone in your group their own Blackstone Ring.

