World of Warcraft Classic is packed with unique items that help you unlock your spec’s potential. The rarest pieces of gear are trinkets because you unlock them fairly late, but you can get Mark of the Chosen as early as level 39.

Mark of the Chosen doesn’t come with any stats, but you get an on-equip effect that gives you a two percent chance to increase all stats by 25 percent when hit in combat. Even though ranged DPS and healers won’t get much use out of this, you’ll definitely need this as a tank because you are taking beatings regularly, and can easily get it to proc. So, here’s how to get Mark of the Chosen in WoW Classic.

How to get the Mark of the Chosen in WoW Classic – Answered

Mark of the Chosen is a quest reward from The Pariah’s Instructions. I have to note that you pick up this quest from Centaur Pariah who’s patrolling in the southern part of Desolace from coordinates 43, 85 to 50, 86. The easiest way to find this NPC is to track him down with your dungeon group. Ideally, all five members will spread around the area and then look for him.

Centaur Pariah patrols from one marker to another. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

You need to get your hands on two items: Amulet of Spirits and Amulet of Union. While the Amulet of Spirits drops from The Nameless Prophet in Maraudon (outside the instance), the Amulet of Union is a bit harder to get. Remember, you can’t get the Amulet of Union without the Amulet of Spirits.

Your next job is to find five different Khans and use the Amulet of Spirits on them. Three Khans are located outside the instance, while the remaining two are inside Maraudon. Here are their locations:

Kolk – In front of the portal room leading to Inner Maraudon (outside the instance).

Gelk – In the purple area with rock elementals (outside the instance).

Magra – In the orange area around the stairs (outside the instance).

Maraudos – Wandering around the purple area inside the instance.

Veng – Wandering in the orange area inside the instance.

Locations of Khans inside the instance. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

At first, these mobs are friendly but they will turn aggressive after you use the amulet on them. Take them out and loot the gems. When you have all five gems, combine them, and go back to Centaur Pariah in Desolace.

While you’re in Maraudon, make sure to complete other quests like Corruption of Earth and Seed.

