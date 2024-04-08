WoW SoD: How to complete Corruption of Earth and Seed in Season of Discovery phase 3

Corruption of Earth and Seed is one of the most iconic quests in World of Warcraft Classic because it sends you straight to Maraudon to defeat Princess Theradras.

Princess Theradras is the final boss of Maraudon, and you can take her down during a full or skip run. A full run means clearing the dungeon from start to finish, and a skip run means using The Scepter of Celebras to teleport at the end of the dungeon. I usually complete all my Maraudon quests during full runs. Here’s how to start and complete the Corruption of Earth and Seed quest in Season of Discovery.

How to start the Corruption of Earth and Seed quest in WoW Season of Discovery

Location of Alliance quest giver. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic Horde quest giver. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

The Corruption of Earth and Seed quest starts in Desolace, but the quest givers and their coordinates may vary depending on if you’re playing the Horde or the Alliance. While the Alliance players get this quest from Keeper Marandis in Nijel’s Point, north of Desolace, at coordinates 64.0 10.4, Horde players start it by talking to Selendra in the south of the region at coordinates 27.0 77.4.

How to complete the Corruption of Earth and Seed quest in WoW Season of Discovery

You will complete Corruption of Earth and Seed as soon as you defeat the final boss of Maraudon, Princess Theradras. Even though you can complete Maraudon in a raid, you must do this with a group of five players maximum, or your progress won’t count.

Princess Theradras isn’t a difficult boss at all, but you have to stay clear of her Dust Field when she starts casting it, and Knockdown can stun you for two seconds if you’re not careful. If you’re playing a caster class, stay at the maximum range at all times, but if you’re playing a melee, move away from Princess Theradras as soon as she starts using Dust Field. She has a big health pool, and it will take a of couple minutes to take her down. Just bring as many ranged DPS as possible.

