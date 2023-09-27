WoW players overwhelmingly run into same bug after devs tried to make older raid more convenient

Blizzard had the right intentions, but there's still a bit of a hiccup.

Earlier this year, Blizzard added a World of Warcraft feature that allows players to skip content in one of the game’s longest raids in order to farm it more efficiently. The problem is that every player that uses it is experiencing the same game-crashing bug.

In a post on the official WoW subreddit earlier today, players all agreed that the new skip that was added to the Siege of Orgrimmar in an earlier patch completely crashes your game whenever you try to use it.

The original poster of the thread described their experience every time they go into the Siege of Orgrimmar, saying that every time they click the scroll next to Lorewalker Cho, they get “booted to the login screen” before reconnecting and appearing in front of the final boss. Most players in the thread agreed with a comment from another player that claims the bug happens “100 percent of the time since the skip was introduced.”

The Scroll of Past Deeds will appear for you if you’ve killed Garrosh before. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

WoW players often go back to the Siege of Orgrimmar for a chance at farming some of its rare mounts and items, including the Kor’kron Juggernaut mount and the Tusks of Mannoroth shoulderguards—both of which drop off the raid’s final boss, Garrosh Hellscream. And while those items are definitely worth farming the raid for, it can definitely be a pain to even get to Garrosh, considering the Siege of Orgrimmar is a 14-boss raid, the most out of any raid in all of WoW.

Fortunately, in Patch 10.1.5, Blizzard implemented a skip in Siege of Orgrimmar that allows players to head directly to Garrosh and bypass the first 13 bosses of the instance, provided they’ve already cleared the raid on that character. Still, for as convenient as the skip is, having to log into the game every time you try and do it is definitely annoying.

Personally, I’ve also encountered this bug nearly every time I’ve farmed Siege of Orgrimmar in the last few months (maybe one day I’ll get the Tusks), so I can definitely place myself in the group of players that are experiencing this inconvenience. It’s likely on Blizzard’s radar, and players should expect it to get fixed at some point in a future patch.

