WoW players have a great chance to farm Legion mounts this week

Catch up on mounts you may have missed when Legion was current content.

World of Warcraft players have an extra chance to grab some mounts from the Legion expansion this week since a Timewalking week for Legion is live thanks to WoW’s ongoing Turbulent Timeways event. With Legion Timewalking active, reputation gains from Legion quests completed are increased by 50 percent, making reputation easier to grind.

If you’ve hit Exalted with Legion factions but failed to get any faction’s associated mount from paragon chests, now is a great time to head back to the Broken Isles and complete world quests in an effort to increase your mount collection.

Mounts that are received from paragon chests can only be obtained by players who are already Exalted with factions. Paragon reputation is an endless reputation system that allows you to farm reputation even after you hit Exalted with a certain faction. For every 10,000 reputation that you gain with a faction after Exalted, you’ll receive a paragon chest that could contain a mount.

Additionally, these paragon chests benefit from WoW’s “bad luck protection” system, which means for every chest you open that doesn’t contain a mount, your chances of receiving one in your next chest go up.

Most world quests give anywhere between 100 and 300 reputation with Legion factions, while world quests that are active during Burning Legion assaults are also a strong source of reputation. Completing an Emissary Quest during Legion Timewalking week will reward 2,400 reputation, meaning you can fill up one-third of your paragon reputation bar in one sitting, so long as an Emissary Quest for your desired faction is available.

All Legion Paragon Reputation mounts

Valarjar Stormwing – The Valarjar

Cloudwing Hippogryph – Court of Farondis

Wild Dreamrunner – The Dreamweavers

Highmountain Elderhorn – Highmountain Tribe

Leywoven Flying Carpet – The Nightfallen

Avenging Felcrusher – Army of the Light

Glorious Felcrusher – Army of the Light

Blessed Felcrusher – Army of the Light

To receive one of these mounts, head to the relevant faction quartermaster once you’ve acquired 10,000 points of paragon reputation. All of the faction quartermasters for Legion can be found in those faction’s relevant zones across the Broken Isles, with the Valarjar quartermaster being located in Stormheim, and the Nightfallen quartermaster being located in Suramar, for example.

Legion Timewalking is currently active on retail WoW servers, and the event will be available to play until April 25. On that date, a Burning Crusade Timewalking event will kick off.