WoW players did the math—it costs $73 to get the new legendary weapon

On Nov. 26, Echo finally defeated the final boss of the Amirdrassil, Dream’s Hope raid and fans got to see the Fyr’alath the Dreamrender legendary axe drop. But, you still have to craft it and it will cost you $73.

WoW player and Reddit user LateyEight did the math right after Fyrakk was finally taken down, and if you were to buy all materials for crafting Fyr’alath the Dreamrender from the auction house, and used WoW tokens to purchase that same gold, it would cost you $73. This includes items like Zaralek Glowspores, Obsidian Cobraskin, Dreaming Essence, Shadowflame Essence, and Resonant Crystal. Bear in mind that the math was first done right after Echo took down Fyrakk, and many farmers who were selling those items intentionally bumped up the prices to make the best of the situation, for them. Since then, prices have gone down to more reasonable levels, and it should cost you roughly $35 to craft it.

The weapon drops in the Amirdrassil raid. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This, however, brings me to my second point I wanted to discuss: Is it really okay for Blizzard to lock a legendary weapon not behind a lengthy quest chain that is supposed to give more flavor to your class, but behind a paywall? I strongly believe that the only requirement for getting this weapon being merely how much gold you have in your pockets and how much real money you’re willing to cash out to be simply wrong. In fact, this is the definition of pay-to-win, especially if you take into consideration how absurdly broken this item is. Yes, it’s true, it costs you gold to purchase all those items from your shopping list, but, as long as you can purchase gold with real money, players will normally opt for simpler and easier method.