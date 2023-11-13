WoW Dragonflight: How to get the Fyr’alath the Dream Render Legendary weapon

Fyr’alath the Dream Render is the second Legendary weapon you can get in World of Warcraft Dragonflight. Since this is a weapon that’s best-in-slot for Warriors, Death Knights, and Paladins, getting your hands on Fyr’alath won’t be that easy.

Fyr’alath is a weapon Fyrakk, the last boss of Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope raid, uses in his non-dragon visage form. This weapon is a two-handed Strength axe that is sure to have additional passives and bonuses you shouldn’t miss out on, just like any other Legendary item in the game.

So, here’s how you can get Fyr’alath Legendary weapon in Dragonflight.

Fyr’alath Legendary weapon stats in WoW Dragonflight

Unfortunately, all details surrounding the Fyr’alath Legendary weapon are still unknown. It’s speculated this item will be a 496 item level, have a special effect, and some incredible bonus Strength stats, but nothing is set in stone.

This is a weapon that should be wielded by Death Knights, Paladins, and Warriors.

How to get the Fyr’alath Legendary weapon in WoW Dragonflight

Fyr’alath Legendary weapon is tied to Amirdrassil raid. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

We still don’t know how fans can unlock Fyr’alath Legendary weapon in Dragonflight, but it’s safe to assume it will most likely involve a lengthy questline, getting rare materials, and then using different professions to complete it.

Essentially, I believe it will follow a similar pattern to the Evoker Legendary, with you needing to first get a special quest item from the final boss of the raid, Fyrakk, before you start grinding the necessary materials.

How to start and complete the Fyr’alath Legendary weapon quest chain in WoW Dragonflight

Again, the details are still unknown, but it’s speculated this questline will take you a while and won’t be cheap either. So, buckle up for a ride of your life, and prepare your wallet, especially if you’re on a smaller server where the prices are through the roof, and materials are hard to come by.

We will update this article as soon as we have more information on the Fyr’alath Legendary weapon.