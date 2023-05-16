All Legendary items in WoW Dragonflight

The items that take your class to the next level.

Although World of Warcraft Dragonflight isn’t brimming with Legendary items, you can still find them on the Dragon Isles, hiding behind long questline and complex crafting processes.

Legendary items in WoW are typically one-of-a-kind items that carry huge lore implications and stand out because of their extremely high item level, stats, and unique bonus effects. The first Legendary items appeared in the game in 2004 and to this day, they are still fans-favorites. While Sulfuras, Hand of Ragnaros and Thunderfury, Blessed Blade of the Windseeker are still available, Atiesh, Greatstaff of the Guardian, Andonisus, Reaper of Souls, Talisman of Binding Shard can’t even be transmogged.

But today, we’re not diving into the history of Legendary weapons. Instead, we’ll take a good look at all Legendary items up for grabs in Dragonflight.

All Dragonflight Legendary items

Currently, there’s only one known Legendary item hiding on the Dragon Isles and that’s an Evoker-only fist weapon, Nasz’uro, the Unbound Legacy. Blizzard Entertainment, however, is full of surprises in Dragonflight and by the end of the expansion, all classes might enjoy Evoker’s treatment.

Nasz’uro, the Unbound Legacy

Just like any other Legendary item, it starts with a special quest item, Cracked Titan Gem, that takes drops from Scalecommander Sarkareth in Aberrus and takes you on a ride of a questline. After you complete the questline, you’ll need to craft three item pieces and later combine them into the Legendary weapon that you know as Nasz’uro.

Once crafted the Evoker-only Legendary item will be 457 item level and give the following stats and bonus effect:

+2,028 Intellect

+1,351 Stamina

+189 Versatility

+267 Mastery

Equip: “Your Empower spells activate the Order magic within, releasing a sphere of Order that seeks a powerful ally, increasing their primary stat by 500 and Speed by 600 for 10 sec.”

Nasz’uro is a must-have item for all Evokers because of its strong stats and on-equip effect. Besides that, it will synergize particularly well with the new Augmentation Evoker spec that’s all about buffing allies’ damage.

