WoW Dragonflight: How to get Dreaming Essence

It's expensive, but you still need it!

Each World of Warcraft Dragonflight patch introduces new crafting recipes and reagents tied to the new zone and raid. This time around, it’s the Emerald Dream, and a lot of crafters are on the hunt for Dreaming Essence.

Dreaming Essence is a crafting reagent used by Dragon Isles Enchanters, Jewelcrafters, Leatherworkers, and Tailors to create optional reagents and weapon enchants. Although you can purchase Dreaming Essence at the auction house, it costs a pretty penny and isn’t always available.

So, here’s how you can get Dreaming Essence on your own in Dragonflight.

How to get Dreaming Essence in WoW Dragonflight

Dreaming Essence has two main sources—Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope bosses and the auction house.

All bosses in Amirdrassil have a small chance to drop it, and unfortunately, the exact drop rate isn’t known. But, just like Shadowflame Essence, it can drop on all four difficulties—Looking for Raid, Normal, Heroic, and Mythic, and there is no difference in quality if Dreaming Essence drops, for example, on the Looking for Raid difficulty.

If you choose to buy Dreaming Essence from the auction house, one will cost you between 4,000 and 6,000 gold, depending on your region and server. The smaller the server is, the more expensive and rare Dreaming Essence is.

Ideally, you’ll get your Dreaming Essence from Amirdrassil bosses and not the auction house, because the price tag is simply too much.

All crafting recipes that use Dreaming Essence in WoW Dragonflight

Crafters use Dreaming Essence to create rare enchantments and reagents. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are currently four recipes that use Dreaming Essence, and it could be that crafting the Legendary weapon, Fyr’alath the Dream Render, will also include this reagent. This has yet to be confirmed, however, and this article will be updated once we have solid information.

Dreaming Devotion (Weapon enchant)

Item description: Permanently enchants a weapon to sometimes channel the power of the Dream. Your helpful spells may cause a magical flower to bloom near your target, healing nearby allies for 14135. Cannot be applied to items lower than level 180.

Necessary materials:

Four Vibrant Shards

Four Resonant Crystals

One Dreaming Essence

One Awakened Earth

One Awakened Order

Two Glowing Titan Orbs

Dreamtender’s Charm (Jewelcrafting optional reagent)

Item description: Provides the following property: Gain stacking Critical Strike while above 70 percent health. Also add Unique-Equipped: Embellished (2).

Necessary materials:

One Dreaming Essence

One Dreaming Antler Fragment

One Shimmering Clasp

Two Ysemeralds

One Elemental Harmony

Verdant Conduit (Leatherworking optional reagent)

Item description: Provides the following property: Spells and abilities sometimes provide secondary stats. Also add Unique-Equipped: Embellished (2).

Necessary materials:

One Dreaming Essence

One Dreaming Antler Fragment

One Mireslush Hide

Runed Writhebark

Verdant Tether (Tailoring optional reagent)

Item description: Provides the following property: Your healing abilities have the chance to tether you to a friendly ally, granting Versatility for both players based on distance. Also add Unique-Equipped: Embellished (2).

Necessary materials: