WoW Dragonflight: How to get to Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope

I don't like Fyrakk either, but you first need to get to the Amirdrassil raid.

Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope, is the third raid of World of Warcraft Dragonflight. During this raid, fans finally face off the ferocious Fyrakk as he tries to demolish a new world tree. But, before you can face him in an ultimate showdown, you first need to reach the Amirdrassil raid.

Planted in the heart of the Emerald Dream zone, Amirdrassil is the new world tree that has yet to fully grow and become a new home for Night Elves who didn’t have where to go ever since Sylvanas Windrunner burnt down Teldrassil. Unfortunately, they can’t move in yet, not until players deal with the rising threat of the Druids of the Flame and Fyrakk.

So, here’s how you can get to the Amirdrassil raid in Dragonflight.

How to get to the Amirdrassil raid in WoW Dragonflight

To reach Amirdrassil in Dragonflight, you need to get to the Emerald Dream zone first by either taking a portal from Valdrakken at the 63.15, 57,67 coordinates or by flying through the portal in Ohn’ahran Plains at the 18.70, 51, 90 coordinates.

Amirdrassil is located at the north side of the Emerald Dream. You can get there by using Dragonriding, regular flying, or taking the Flightpath to Wellspring Overlook.

The exact location of Amridrassil raid entrance in WoW Dragonflight

Amirdrassil is in the Emerald Dream. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

The Amirdrassil entrance is at the 27, 31 coordinates in the Emerald Dream. A Summoning Stone is right next to the entrance, at 27, 31. In front of the raid there is a huge empty space that raiders normally use to gather, and it’s important to note that this is safe. Unless you pull any mobs to this location, you shouldn’t be attacked, and should be able to wait for your raid in peace.

If you don’t feel like flying there, you can always ask your raid group to summon you, but don’t tell them you heard that here.