WoW players desperately want Blizzard to add this quality-of-life feature for older content

We're no longer living in the 2004 version of the game and it's time for updates!

World of Warcraft Dragonflight is definitely a step forward from how the game looked like during Shadowlands, but Blizzard Entertainment has quite a long way to go before we see the game back in its glory days. WoW players always give constructive feedback and now have an idea of how to improve farming in previous expansions.

In a post on WoW’s subreddit from Aug. 23, one player outlined an idea of how the devs could improve the no-longer-current content and expansions, especially for avid farmers and collectors. According to this fan, the way forward should be to make all currencies and items “Binds-When-Equipped” and “Binds-to-Blizzard-Account” so that you can easily send them between your alts and main character.

This would drastically decrease the time we spend grinding old transmogs and major crafting materials, and then we could fully focus on aspects of the game we all enjoy—Mythic+ dungeons and raiding.

The best example of this in recent times is the Forbidden Knowledge from the Forbidden Reach which allows you to upgrade your catch-up gear. This item, unfortunately, is soulbound and if you’re like me, your main is swimming in Forbidden Knowledge while your alts are stranded on the island trying to farm rares no one else is farming today.

Again, this could be used for previous expansions as well so that you can finally send incredible raid drops to other characters so that you don’t have to fall victim to desperation each time you get a tier set for a Druid while playing a Mage.

On top of this, it’s high time Blizzard made Timewarped Badges account-wide because I know I’m speaking for the entirety of the community when I say I have enough currency to purchase various goodies from Timewalking vendors, but they are spread across five or more different characters.

Dragonflight is a progressive expansion where Blizzard is listening to players’ feedback a lot, and hopefully, this is next on their to-do list.

