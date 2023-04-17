WoW players desperately want Blizzard to make these changes to character customization

In World of Warcraft, your character can become everything you’re not—a valiant hero who knows no fear, a laid-back gardener, or a stylish fashion icon. Some players even take it up a notch and customize their character around it, but there’s nothing worse than one tiny detail ruining your entire fantasy. So, players put together a wishlist for character customizations in Dragonflight.

In this wishlist from WoW’s subreddit on April 16, players stressed above all that Blizzard Entertainment should fix armor and character interaction as they often see their characters losing beards after equipping transmog, items clipping into one another, and shoulder items simply floating in the air.

Related: 4 potential WoW plotlines we want to see come true before Dragonflight ends

Another major wish WoW players made is subclasses. Essentially, the subclass shouldn’t change how your class plays at all, but it should add more visual modifications to your character. In fact, we already have some examples of this in modern-day WoW that include Dark Ranger customizations for Hunters, Night Warrior customizations for Druids, and Fel-colored Warlock spells.

Upon seeing this, players got inspired and created an intriguing list of subclasses everyone would be happy to see in the game:

Warlock – Necromancer (Maldaraxxus Death spells instead of Fire, undead instead of demons)

Priest – Tidesage (water instead of Holy), Priestess of Elune (Silver Holy Light), Fire Priest (Fire)

Paladin – Sunknight (Fire), Voidknight (Void)

Warrior or DK – Battlemage (Arcane spells, undead become Arcane familiars)

Mage – Water variant, Zealot (all spells are Holy), and Naturalist (lightning and poison)

Druid – Druid of the Flame (Fire), Harvest Witch (no animal forms), Moon Druid (Celestial spells instead of Solar), Sun Druid (Solar and Fire spells)

Shaman – Spirit-talker (elementals become animal ghosts, spells are Holy and Ardenweald blue)

WoW players also asked for more customizations in general, explaining that some races don’t have enough up-to-date face and hair models and they simply have to choose the best of a bad bunch.

“Like, cool we can have pink hair on humans and ombre on dark iron dwarves, but troll mohawks still look like they belong in 2007. Same with some of the faces. They look weird and underdeveloped compared to newer races like Dracthyr and Nightborne,” one player explained.

So far, we have seen some progress as Blizzard is adding more hair options for various races in Patches 10.0.5 and 10.0.7, and is planning to add more with the release of Patch 10.1 on May 2.