WoW players are terrified of the return of one Dragonflight dungeon in Mythic+ season 4

The full dungeon pool for the fourth and final Mythic+ season of World of Warcraft Dragonflight has been announced, and players can look forward to a full comeback from the entire slate of Dragonflight dungeons.

Next season, there will be no dungeons from past expansions in the Mythic+ pool as the final season of Dragonflight will fully celebrate all of the dungeons from the current expansion. All eight of the dungeons from Dragonflight will be featured in the new season, which will update the difficulty levels of Mythic+ keystones and completely revamp the way players climb the M+ ladder in preparation for The War Within.

Ruby Life Pools’ boss fights quickly became infamous in this expansion. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Among all of the dungeons making a return in Mythic+ next season, WoW players have their eyes firmly set on one instance that they’re already doing their best to avoid. The Ruby Life Pools, a dungeon that was first introduced in season one of Dragonflight, is having a full circle moment to close out the expansion, and it’s likely to be just as miserable of an experience this time as it was back then. In multiple threads posted to the WoW subreddit since yesterday’s dungeon pool announcement, players bemoaned the return of the Ruby Life Pools, which was specifically cited as a problem for pick-up groups and players who like to run M+ without a coordinated team.

Among the WoW player base, Ruby Life Pools is considered by many to be the hardest dungeon from Dragonflight. Despite the fact that it only has three bosses and is easily the fastest of all the Dragonflight dungeons, Ruby Life Pools is infamous for its close-quarters corridors, patrolling mini-bosses, and boss fights that could easily cripple an unprepared group. And since the dungeon is so short, the timer in Mythic+ is very fast, meaning one messed-up mechanic could absolutely tank your run.

In season one of Dragonflight, Ruby Life Pools was especially difficult for about one month. Then, once players were able to coordinate their strats, get used to the dungeon, and practice the best ways to deal with its challenges, the 30-minute timer attached to the Ruby Life Pools made more sense.

Several players argued that dungeons like Brackenhide Hollow, Halls of Infusion, and Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr—all of which were introduced in season two of Dragonflight—would be harder when season four arrives, especially considering Mythic+ dungeons are being scaled up in difficulty.

“The one big drawback of having new dungeons every season this [expansion] is that each season starts with a bunch of dungeons that need to be nerfed or buffed instead of Blizz mostly getting all of that out of the way when the [expansion] first launches,” one WoW player on Reddit said.

In Dragonflight season four, the new Mythic+ changes will effectively squish the difficulty level of dungeons at the higher end of the spectrum, with difficulties like Heroic and Mythic level-zero being made harder. This shift should bring the general population of the player base up to speed, while the upper end that has an interest in pushing keystones as high as possible will remain unaffected as they face progressively difficult challenges.

Dragonflight season four will launch later this year, with a spring release date being very likely.