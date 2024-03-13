All dungeon changes coming to WoW Dragonflight in season 4

World of Warcraft Dragonflight season four has a ton of dungeon changes in store to make the gearing progress a bit more streamlined and rewarding for average players.

Season four is set to release between spring and winter 2024, and will hit the reset button on Mythic+ dungeons and ranked PvP ladders. On top of that, Dragonflight raids and open-world content will get a fresh coat of paint so you have plenty to do until the release of The War Within. So, here’s the list of all dungeon changes coming to Dragonflight with season four.

List of all dungeon changes coming to WoW Dragonflight in season four

All eight Dragonflight dungeons are in this season’s Mythic+ dungeon pool. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

New Mythic+ dungeon pool

Season four will switch up the Mythic+ dungeon pool, and you will be able to venture to all eight Dragonflight dungeons on this difficulty. They were featured in previous seasons, but never together, and I can already tell it will be a nightmare. Just thinking about Ruby Life Pools brings back terrible memories, let alone going there again. It all depends on how Blizzard Entertainment approaches the balancing.

Heroic dungeons

Once season four drops, Heroic dungeons will become equally as difficult as Mythic 0 dungeons in their current state. For your efforts, you’ll get better item level gear. If you translate this into season three numbers, that means Heroic dungeons will drop item level 476 gear and can award 489 items from the Great Vault.

You can still queue for them through the Looking for Dungeon tool.

Mythic dungeons

The difficulty of regular Mythic dungeons will increase to be equivalent to a +10 dungeon, but there are still no timers, affixes, or similar limitations tied to Mythic+ instances. These dungeons will still have a weekly lockout, meaning you can complete each of them once per week.

Mythic+ dungeons

Rewards from Mythic+ dungeons will be far more exciting in season four, because +2 keys will grant the same gear that currently drops from +11 instances. This will make the gearing process far more rewarding. You’ll get better gear upgrades, so running Mythic+ dungeons will be more meaningful. But the dungeon difficulty will go up, and a +5 dungeon will be as hard as a +15 dungeon. So, progressing through Mythic+ dungeons will be slower than in past seasons, but it will hold more value, too.

Mythic+ affixes

Instead of kicking in at levels two, seven, and 14, respectively, Mythic+ affixes will begin when you use level two, five, and 10 keys. That means lethal mechanics like Sanguine and Bolstering will appear earlier and it will be harder to clear the dungeons in time.

Flightstones and Crests

Mythic+ dungeons will grant more Flightstones and Crests. For example, if you complete a level two Mythic+ dungeon, you’ll get the same amount of Flightstones as if you did a level 12 instance.

Whelpling Crests won’t drop in Mythic+ dungeons, but only from outdoor content like world quests and other similar activities. Besides that, you can get Drake Crests from regular Mythic dungeons, Wyrm’s Crests from level two to five Mythic dungeons, and Aspect’s Crests in level six or higher Mythic dungeons.