Mythic+ dungeon pool for WoW Dragonflight season 4

The final season of World of Warcraft Dragonflight is just around the corner, and Blizzard Entertainment confirmed which instances will be part of the season four Mythic+ dungeon pool.

Each WoW season features eight Mythic+ dungeons you can complete for seasonal rewards and achievements. Dragonflight introduced rotating Mythic+ dungeon pools, and each season has a fresh set of instances for you to sink your teeth in. So, here’s the complete Mythic+ dungeon pool for Dragonflight season four.

WoW Dragonflight season four Mythic+ dungeon pool

Ruby Life Pools is coming back. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

On March 13, 2024, Blizzard Entertainment confirmed all eight Dragonflight dungeons will be featured in season four. Here’s a complete list of the dungeons in season four:

Neltharus

The Azure Vault

Halls of Infusion

Algeth’ar Academy

Ruby Life Pools

Brackenhide Hollow

The Nokhud Offensive

Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr

The megadungeon Dawn of the Infinite won’t be included in the rotation. This season, there won’t be any legacy dungeons (from previous expansions) coming back in the form of Mythic+ instances. So far, each Dragonflight season has included at least four dungeons from past expansions. This season, however, is meant to give you a full-blown Dragonflight experience.

While Algeth’ar Academy, Ruby Life Pools, and The Nokhud Offensive were part of season one, Neltharus, Halls of Infusion, Brackenhide Hollow, and Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr were featured during the second season. All these dungeons have proven quite demanding and the balancing team tuned them down over time.

It will be interesting to see how Blizzard goes about balancing these dungeons for season four. Will they be released in their post-nerf or original states? Even though all Dragonflight dungeons are quite intense and are packed with demanding mechanics and lethal encounters, Ruby Life Pools is the biggest outlier. The dungeon is smooth sailing until you reach the upper ring, where you’re met with caster enemies and dragons that make or break the run. Season four should be available for testing on the PTR soon.