WoW players are asking for one critical change as Dragonflight nears its end

The next chapter of World of Warcraft, The War Within, is set to release between Summer and Fall 2023. Dragonflight is nearing its end, and fans are demanding one crucial change before we start exploring Khaz Algar in The War Within.

In a post on WoW’s subreddit on Dec. 21, user AedionMorris and other fans asked Blizzard Entertainment to drastically nerf rares on the Dragon Isles, Forbidden Reach, and Zaralek Caverns so you can defeat them solo.

Right now, it takes a full party or even a raid to burn through the rares’ giant health pool. But since the rares aren’t considered current content, Dragonflight players aren’t interested in traveling to the Forbidden Reach or Zaralek Cavern to kill them. Most players are currently hanging out in the Emerald Dream, raiding Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope, or running season three Mythic+ dungeons.

Patch 10.2 is the last big content update for Dragonflight. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

On top of all of that, rares across the Dragon Isles are packed with Drakewatcher’s Manuscripts, or Dragonriding customizations, toys, and mounts, and fans want to get them before Dragonflight comes to a close. Once this expansion ends, we’ll all head to Khaz Algar, the new continent where The War Within is set, and there’ll be no one around to help you farm old rares for their unique collectibles.

The solution is simple—make all rares soloable. In simple terms, decrease their HP and damage done, and make it scale with the number of players. Superbloom, the event in the Emerald Dream, scales with the number of players, and it would be ideal if all content on the Dragon Isles would also follow this pattern. Players would open-handedly welcome this change, especially now that Dragonflight is drawing to a close. There are only three patches left and just one season, and many players are using the time to catch up with transmogs, mounts, and toys.