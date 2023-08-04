WoW players agree which expansion has the worst-designed quests, and it’s not WoD

World of Warcraft is a 19-year-old game that, including Dragonflight, has 10 expansions under its belt. Throughout the years, questing has remained one of the core gameplay features in the game and players agree which expansion to this day has the worst-designed quests—and it’s not Warlords of Draenor.

On Aug. 3, one player who’s currently chasing the Loremaster achievement and title, a special feat for which you need to complete all zone quests from past expansions, put together a post on WoW’s subreddit saying that the worst-designed expansion, quest-wise at least, is The Burning Crusade.

“Most of the game was fun. Apart from maybe some Wrath zones (but on a max level it went by fast). But in TBC? Most quests don’t have a marker, are scattered all around instead of the cluster we usually have,” explained the WoW player.

Others agreed with this sentiment, supposing this is because entire Vanilla zones were reworked with the Catalysm expansion. Outland, however, is a separate planet and not part of Azeroth and precisely because of this, it wasn’t updated with the expansion that brought back Deathwing.

Catalysm questing in most past zones has become more bearable and is now more streamlined and easy to follow. This has become a new standard and the community has gotten used to it, but now that you see other words not up to modern standards and you have to run across the zone to pick up, turn in, and complete quests, it’s not fun.

Generally speaking, old WoW zones and systems like leveling are due for an update, and many are hoping that the next expansion will give Azeroth and the old world a new look.

