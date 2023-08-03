WoW players want Blizzard to delete one ‘basically obsolete’ feature

Since World of Warcraft Dragonflight rolled out on Nov. 28, 2022, the game has incomparably been in the best state it ever was for years. But, there’s still plenty of polishing and fine-tuning Blizzard Entertainment needs to do for the game to be fully back on its feet. Thankfully, players always have some feedback to share and now they want Blizzard to delete one “basically obsolete feature.”

According to a community from a post on WoW’s subreddit on Aug. 2, Blizzard should either entirely delete or merge Heroic dungeons with Mythic dungeons. Players’ reasoning behind this is that these dungeons are only relevant during the first couple of weeks of expansion and then become “basically obsolete.”

At the beginning of each expansion, players are hard at work bringing their characters up to speed with the current content and preparing for the first season. But, I’d say rare spawns in newer zones are actually a way better source of relevant gear, unless you firmly believe you can learn dungeon mechanics from Heroic and Mythic dungeons.

In addition to all this, I’d love to see if the new iteration of these dungeons would be more challenging to complete. Right now, you just rush and breeze through these dungeons just to get loot or complete a quest, but if these instances were to have more meaningful loot and encounters as we have in megadungeon Dawn of the Infinite, the player base would be far happier.

Although each player offers their own solution for this problem, the general sentiment here is the same—Heroic dungeons are too easy to complete. First introduced with The Burning Crusade in 2007, Heroics were a true challenge for avid PvE enjoyers and you had to have well-geared to find success.

Again, this should be just the beginning because there is plenty of core game features overdue for an update, namely leveling, replayability of PvE content, reputation, and transmogs. We’re on the right track with Dragonflight, but I’d say that renaissance of WoW has just started and Blizzard has a long road ahead of them.

About the author