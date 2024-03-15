WoW Hearthstone anniversary hotfix extends event, lets you earn rewards twice as often

March 11, 2024, marked the beginning of World of Warcraft’s celebration of Hearthstone’s 10th anniversary. But on March 14, Blizzard Entertainment shipped a hotfix that extended the duration of the event and introduced additional changes that will help you get more rewards.

According to a blue post from March 14, the Hearthstone anniversary event in WoW has been extended by 96 hours and will come to a close on March 22. On top of that, the boss portal, which previously appeared every hour at the top of the hour, will spawn every 30 minutes instead. Blizzard really wants you to enjoy this event and the Whizbang encounter will now properly award progress for Trading Post Activities. Finally, you can get missing cards if you use the Hearthstone Gameboard toy, and this will continue to be the case even after the event comes to a close.

You’ll have enough time to collect all the rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even though it’s exciting to see Blizzard extend the duration of the event, I’m actually really glad that the boss will spawn more often. This will give you twice as many opportunities to get the Compass Rose mount, 36-slot bag, transmogs, and, of course, more cards to complete the Hearthstone Card Collection achievement. Remember, you can loot Dr. Boom more than once on the same character, and there’s no need to hop between alts. After the event ends, many of these rewards will become unavailable permanently, or at least until the next Hearthstone event.

WoW players have plenty of activities on their hands with the new Hearthstone event and Dragonflight Patch 10.2.6 that’s coming on May 19. I recommend you get all the Hearthstone rewards over the weekend and then you’ll be free to explore whatever Patch 10.2.6 brings. Many believe it’s focused on pirates, but there’s no knowing until it goes live because Blizzard hasn’t revealed any details about the update yet.

