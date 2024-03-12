WoW Hearthstone event timer: Portal spawn times and locations

To celebrate Hearthstone’s 10th birthday, World of Warcraft is running a crossover event from March 11 to May 14 and handing out unique items like mounts and toys. Portals will spawn during the event, where you can defeat bosses for rewards.

When you enter portals, you have to defeat minions from Hearthstone as bosses, and they have a chance to drop collectibles like the Compass Rose mount, Sarge pet, transmogs, and even a 36-slot bag. You can no longer obtain these rewards when the event ends on May 14. They might return in the future, but it’s best to grab them now. Here are portal spawn times and locations in Dragonflight for the Hearthstone anniversary event.

Hearthstone anniversary portal spawn times in WoW Dragonflight

Hearthstone anniversary portals spawn every hour at the hour point with a five-minute countdown. You can enter them at 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, and so on.

According to Wowhead, portals can spawn minutes after that, but they’re unavailable after 15 to 20 minutes. The portals are black and purple, similar to Void portals. Portals spawn in Valdrakken, Stormwind, and Orgrimmar.

The best way to track it is to look at the map. A small portal icon on the map says Ominous Portal when you hover over it. Some players believe that spawn times have a fixed schedule and that portals appear in Valdrakken, Stormwind, and Orgrimmar in that order.

They are buggy in their current state, and there’s a chance they spawn outside of this window.

Hearthstone anniversary portal locations in WoW Dragonflight

Hearthstone anniversary portals spawn in three locations: Valdrakken, Stormwind, and Orgrimmar. Bear in mind that only one portal spawns at the hour point and not in all three locations. Here are the locations of all Hearthstone anniversary portals.

Hearthstone anniversary Valdrakken portal location

Location of Hearthstone portal in Valdrakken. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

The Hearthstone Valdrakken portal is on the balcony in the Emerald Enclave at coordinates 62.20, 67.17. You have to fly up there with a regular or Dragonriding mount. You will know you’re in the right place when you see a Hearthstone table.

Hearthstone anniversary Orgrimmar portal location

Location of Hearthstone portal in Durotar. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

The Hearthstone Orgrimmar portal spawns outside the city (in Durotar). The best way to reach it is to take the portal from Valdrakke, go through the gates, and move to the east. The coordinates are 53.00, 16.18. Again, you should see a Hearthstone table and players around it.

Hearthstone anniversary Stormwind portal location

Location of Hearthstone portal in Stormwind. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

The Stormwind portal is in the northeast part of Stormwind Harbor. You can fly there and use the stairs to climb up. The exact coordinates are 33.61, 20.99.